Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old Man

Photo by Morristown Minute

Body-worn Camera Videos Provide Insight into Shooting Incident During Arrest for Attempted Murder.

*UPDATED 2.11.2023

The Attorney General’s Office in New Jersey has released video footage captured by body-worn cameras of officers involved in a deadly police shooting at a Pine Brook motel on December 31, 2022. The incident took place on New Year’s Eve and resulted in the death of 61-year-old James Allandale, formerly known as James Allan, of Denville.

The shooting occurred as Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) members were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives in taking Mr. Allandale into custody. The arrest was based on a warrant for attempted murder and other related charges in connection with an incident that took place on December 27, 2022, in Elmwood Park.

Upon arriving at the motel, detectives determined that Mr. Allandale was inside one of the rooms. SERT members entered the room at approximately 7:18 p.m. and an exchange of gunfire occurred between Mr. Allandale and two officers, Sgt. Fred Jackson of the Denville Police Department and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss. Despite the efforts of a paramedic on the scene, Mr. Allandale was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.

A firearm was recovered near Mr. Allandale’s body, while the two officers were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released. The shooting is currently under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). The release of the video recordings is in accordance with policies established by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019 to promote fairness, impartiality, and transparency in investigations of fatal police encounters.

Click here to see a video of the fatal shooting. [WARNING, GRAPHIC]

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!