Denville, NJ

Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old Man

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smXG3_0kjCCIEs00
Photo byMorristown Minute

Body-worn Camera Videos Provide Insight into Shooting Incident During Arrest for Attempted Murder.

*UPDATED 2.11.2023

The Attorney General’s Office in New Jersey has released video footage captured by body-worn cameras of officers involved in a deadly police shooting at a Pine Brook motel on December 31, 2022. The incident took place on New Year’s Eve and resulted in the death of 61-year-old James Allandale, formerly known as James Allan, of Denville.

The shooting occurred as Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) members were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives in taking Mr. Allandale into custody. The arrest was based on a warrant for attempted murder and other related charges in connection with an incident that took place on December 27, 2022, in Elmwood Park.

Upon arriving at the motel, detectives determined that Mr. Allandale was inside one of the rooms. SERT members entered the room at approximately 7:18 p.m. and an exchange of gunfire occurred between Mr. Allandale and two officers, Sgt. Fred Jackson of the Denville Police Department and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss. Despite the efforts of a paramedic on the scene, Mr. Allandale was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m.

A firearm was recovered near Mr. Allandale’s body, while the two officers were transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released. The shooting is currently under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA). The release of the video recordings is in accordance with policies established by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019 to promote fairness, impartiality, and transparency in investigations of fatal police encounters.

Click here to see a video of the fatal shooting. [WARNING, GRAPHIC]

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# shooting# police# murder# crime# public information

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
7K followers

More from Morristown Minute

New Jersey American Water Implements Lead Service Line Replacement Surcharge for Customers Statewide

The surcharge is expected to recover $7.3 million in costs associated with replacing customer-owned lead and galvanized service lines in New Jersey. New Jersey American Water is taking steps to replace customer-owned lead and galvanized service lines across the state, starting from February 13, 2023.

Read full story
3 comments

Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection Deadlines Approaching - Get Your Claims In Now

Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection Urges New Jersey Clients to Submit Claims Before Fourth Quarter Deadlines - Up to $1.5 Million in Claims Against Dishonest Attorneys Available.

Read full story

NJ Departments of Education, Children & Families Issue Joint Statement on Death of Central Regional High School Student

14-year-old Adriana Kush died by suicide after being brutally attacked by a group of girls inside the school. Her parents say she endured bullying long before that fight. New Jersey Acting Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan and New Jersey Department of Children and Families Commissioner Christine Norbut Beyer, M.S.W., issued the following joint statement on the recent passing of 14-year-old Central Regional High School student Adriana Kuch:

Read full story
8 comments

Shongum Lake Project Receives Overwhelming Support from Property Owners, Loan Approval Imminent

Update Regarding Proposed Project at Shongum Lake & Special Assessment. The Shongum Lake Property Owners Association (SLPOA) has received a conditional loan of $5,000,375 from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) for the purpose of dredging certain areas within Shongum Lake.

Read full story
Madison, NJ

Three-Town-Wide Yard Sale: The Chatham’s to Madison, April 29, 2023

Tri-City Treasure Hunt: Massive Community Yard Sale Invades Chatham Township, Chatham Borough, and Madison on April 29th!. A community-wide yard sale event is set to take place on April 29 in Chatham Township, Chatham Borough, and Madison. Participants are encouraged to register by April 26 to have their address and a list of their sale items appear on a digital map, which will be made available to the public on April 28.

Read full story

Four NJ Cities Certified as Film Ready: 175 Films and TV Shows Generate $1.5 Billion for State

Four New Jersey Cities Complete Film Ready New Jersey Program and Join the State's Booming Film Industry as Designated Filming Destinations. The film industry in New Jersey is experiencing a major revival, with 175 feature films and TV shows being shot in the state, generating close to $1.5 billion in spending.

Read full story

New Jersey Takes a Controversial Stand for Affordable Living: Protecting Immigrants' Access to State Benefits

New Jersey Defies Controversial Federal Ruling, Ensures Immigrant Access to State Benefits: A Guide to Understanding the Impact of the Public Charge Final Rule on Access to State and Federal Benefits.

Read full story
20 comments

New Jersey State Parks Hiring Hundreds of Seasonal Staff

Start Your Environmental Career and Spend Your Summer Surrounded by Nature and History with Exciting Job Opportunities in State Parks, Forests, and Historic Sites. New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is eager to welcome a throng of visitors to its State Parks, Forests, and Historic Sites this year and is on the hunt for hundreds of seasonal employees to help keep things running smoothly. Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette made the exciting announcement today.

Read full story
1 comments
Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey Authorities Uncover Over $1.3 Million in Back Wages and Penalties in Construction Site Sweep

Joint Effort by NJ Departments of Labor, Treasury, Banking and Insurance, and Office of the Attorney General Results in Assessment of 20 Contractors for Misclassification and Labor Violations.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

Symphony of Brotherhood: Celebrating Unity in New Jersey

Join the New Jersey-Israel Commission and the Church of God in Christ for a landmark musical experience celebrating the unity of diverse communities through the Grammy Award-winning sounds of Miri Ben-Ari and Derrick Starks.

Read full story

New Jersey Takes Major Steps to Boost Cannabis Industry and Streamline Licensing Process

The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission votes on key amendments to spur growth and improve licensing for new cannabis business classes, Social Equity and Diversity-owned Businesses, and Impact Zone applicants.

Read full story
1 comments

South Woods State Prison Water Main Break Causes Temporary Shut-Off

Emergency Repairs Lead to Provisions of Bottled Water and Portable Toilets, Water Quality Confirmed After Testing. South Woods State Prison near its powerhouse had a water main break reported on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, which had temporarily shut off the water supply for the facility. On Thursday, January 19, the facility's water supply was cut off for emergency repairs, but the heat supply was not affected. Incarcerated persons and staff were provided with bottled water for drinking and hygiene, and portable toilets were brought in.

Read full story
Bedminster Township, NJ

I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in Bedminster

I-78 westbound lane closures this afternoon for emergency bridge repairs in Bedminster. Expect heavy congestion during the evening commute. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced that two out of the three lanes on I-78 westbound will be closed this afternoon for emergency bridge repairs in Bedminster, Somerset County.

Read full story
1 comments
Montville, NJ

Affordable Housing Opportunity for Senior Citizens in Montville, NJ

Senior Citizen (62+) Affordable Housing Unit Available in Montville. Montville Township, NJ - The Township of Montville is proud to announce the availability of one-bedroom low-income affordable housing condominiums for senior citizens aged 62 or older. The 2nd-floor unit is designed to provide a comfortable and affordable living space for seniors in the community.

Read full story

New Jersey Launches $10 Million Sustainable Employment Initiative

The Lifelong Learning Accounts (LiLA) program provides job coaching, training, and support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents through a $10 million pilot initiative.

Read full story
3 comments

New Jersey's Mental Health Crisis Response: Statewide Expansion of ARRIVE Together Program

With $10 million in funding, law enforcement and mental health professionals join forces to provide a safer and more effective response to mental health crises in the Garden State.

Read full story
2 comments

New Jersey Takes Bold Step to Combat Food Insecurity with $45 Increase in Monthly SNAP Benefits

Governor Phil Murphy Signs Nation-Leading Legislation to Guarantee Minimum of $95 in Monthly Assistance for Struggling Households. New Jersey is taking steps to address food insecurity in the state with a new piece of legislation aimed at helping low-income families. Governor Phil Murphy recently signed bill A-5086, which mandates that every household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the state must receive a minimum of $95 per month. This is a $45 increase from the previous minimum of $50.

Read full story
2 comments

NJ is Running Out of Judges: Civil and Matrimonial Trials Suspended Due to Vacancies

With 69 vacancies throughout the trial courts – more than one out of every six positions statewide – sitting Judges face heightened responsibilities and courts shut down. Yesterday, Chief Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court Stuart Rabner issued a statement.

Read full story
Paterson, NJ

Paterson Police Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault for Allegedly Shooting Man in the Back

Paterson Police Officer Facing Aggravated Assault, Official Misconduct Charges After Shooting Fleeing Man in the Back in June 2022. A Paterson police officer has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and official misconduct after allegedly shooting a man in the back as he was running away from him last June. The gunshot left the victim with a disabling spinal injury.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy