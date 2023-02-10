New Jersey Takes Major Steps to Boost Cannabis Industry and Streamline Licensing Process

Commissioners take actions aimed at improving the licensing process and fostering the development of New Jersey's cannabis industry. Photo by Morristown Minute

The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission votes on key amendments to spur growth and improve licensing for new cannabis business classes, Social Equity and Diversity-owned Businesses, and Impact Zone applicants.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) made major strides towards the growth of the state's burgeoning cannabis industry during their public meeting on Wednesday, February 8th. The meeting saw the Commissioners take several important actions aimed at improving the licensing process and fostering the development of New Jersey's cannabis sector.

One of the key changes approved by the Board relates to the processing of applications. The Commission voted to readopt the rules with amendments, which will now include guidelines for three new license classes: Class 3 (wholesalers), Class 4 (distributors), and Class 6 (delivery licenses). This move is expected to bring a major overhaul to the cannabis licensing process in New Jersey.

Another significant change approved by the Commission is the reordering of criteria for priority applications. Under the amended Notice of Application Acceptance, applications from Social Equity, Diversity-owned Businesses, and Impact Zone, including those for annual and conversion licenses, will now be reviewed before any other applications. This move is aimed at ensuring that the annual license applications from priority designated businesses are promptly reviewed and approved, helping those businesses get up and running in time to boost competition in the industry.

The Permitting and Licensing Committee also recommended the expiration of the current cap of 37 on cultivation licenses on February 22, 2023. Commissioner Maria Del Cid-Kosso, who sits on the Committee, believes that removing the cap will benefit the market. She stated that lifting the cap will create opportunities for more cultivators, ultimately resulting in better pricing and better access for patients and other consumers.

“The market is developing, and we don’t want to hinder that. The New Jersey canopy is currently only 418,000 square feet – far below the average of other states with legal cannabis. New Jersey currently has only *one cultivation license for every 197,000 residents. The national average is one license for every 31,000 residents*. We have a lot of room to grow. We expect that lifting the cap will open the space for more cultivators, ultimately resulting in more favorable pricing and better access for patients and other consumers,” said Commissioner Maria Del Cid-Kosso.

The Committee also reviewed the parameters of the prohibition on certain vertically integrated businesses, which is set to expire on February 22, 2023. After that date, license holders will be able to hold multiple licenses, including a cultivator license, a manufacturer license, a retailer license, and a delivery service license. This move is expected to bring a major change to the cannabis industry in New Jersey.

In addition to these actions, the Commission also awarded 49 conditional, 11 annual, and 11 condition-to-annual licenses during the meeting. Out of the 1575 applications submitted, all have started the review process, with only 54 applications yet to advance to completeness review.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission is responsible for setting and enforcing the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, manufacturing, testing, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in the state. These recent actions by the Commission demonstrate their commitment to the growth and development of New Jersey's cannabis industry.

