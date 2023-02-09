New Jersey's Mental Health Crisis Response: Statewide Expansion of ARRIVE Together Program

ARRIVE Together Program partners police with mental health professionals, expands to the entire state of NJ. Photo by NJ Office of the Attorney General

With $10 million in funding, law enforcement and mental health professionals join forces to provide a safer and more effective response to mental health crises in the Garden State.

New Jersey is leading the way in the national conversation around law enforcement and mental health, with Governor Murphy announcing the expansion of the ARRIVE Together program to the entire state.

The program will connect mental health professionals with law enforcement officers to respond to mental health crisis calls, creating the first statewide law enforcement and mental health co-responder collaboration in the country.

The expansion of ARRIVE Together will be funded with $10 million in the governor's budget proposal for FY2024, in addition to the $2 million in the current FY2023 state budget. The initiative will start in May 2023 and over two dozen municipalities in 10 different counties will be joining ARRIVE Together, bringing the total number of law enforcement agencies involved to over three dozen.

Mental health professionals will accompany plainclothes officers in unmarked police vehicles to respond to 9-1-1 calls for service relating to mental or behavioral health crises. The aim of the program is to de-escalate situations and transition away from law enforcement relying on emergency rooms or the use of force. Nine different healthcare providers around the state have signed on to dedicate their resources to work with the police on this effort.

The New Jersey State Police won a federal “Connect and Protect” grant for approximately $550,000 in 2022, which Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced will be used to bring the initiative to more jurisdictions. With this week’s expansion, police officers from 10 counties and 37 municipalities and agencies will be participating in the program.

Since its launch as a pilot program in December 2021, ARRIVE Together has been responding to calls and helping residents suffering from mental health disorders or co-occurring mental health and substance abuse disorders. The program has been successful, with over 300 contacts made and no injuries reported, and no response by an ARRIVE Together team escalating into an arrest.

The Attorney General has formed a Statewide Steering Committee, consisting of law enforcement executives, mental health professionals, prosecutors, and community leaders, to provide insight and feedback on the future direction of the program. New Jersey is taking a bold step forward in addressing the critical issue of mental health and law enforcement, and the ARRIVE Together program is set to make a real difference for residents in the state.

The following is a complete list of municipalities and agencies participating in the ARRIVE Together Program, by County:

Atlantic County

Atlantic City

Camden County

Clementon

Gibbsboro

Lindenwold

Pine Hill

Voorhees

Cape May County

Lower Township

Middle Township

Cumberland County

Bridgeton

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Millville

Vineland

Essex County

Bloomfield

East Orange

Orange

Hudson County

Bayonne

Hudson County Sheriff’s Office

Mercer County

Ewing

Hamilton

Middlesex County

Edison

Highland Park

Woodbridge

Ocean County

Beachwood

Berkeley

Ocean Gate

Pine Beach

Union County

Clark

Cranford

Elizabeth

Linden

Plainfield

Roselle Park

Scotch Plains

Union County Commissioners

Union County Police

Union County Sheriff’s Office

Westfield

