New Jersey Takes Bold Step to Combat Food Insecurity with $45 Increase in Monthly SNAP Benefits

New legislation in New Jersey increases SNAP benefits by $45. Photo by Morristown Minute

Governor Phil Murphy Signs Nation-Leading Legislation to Guarantee Minimum of $95 in Monthly Assistance for Struggling Households.

New Jersey is taking steps to address food insecurity in the state with a new piece of legislation aimed at helping low-income families. Governor Phil Murphy recently signed bill A-5086, which mandates that every household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the state must receive a minimum of $95 per month. This is a $45 increase from the previous minimum of $50.

The federal government began providing emergency food assistance in March 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These additional payments were set to end on February 28, 2023, which would have left many households with only $23 in monthly SNAP benefits. However, with the new legislation, residents will receive their regular federal benefits, plus a supplement from the state to bring their total to the new minimum of $95.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services and the Office of the Food Security Advocate have been working to raise awareness about the changes to SNAP benefits and what they mean for families. The department recently launched a comprehensive communication campaign that included webinars, training sessions, and materials in multiple languages. Letters explaining the change in benefits will be mailed to all SNAP households starting next week.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to check their benefits online or by calling (800) 997-3333. The state will also be working with stakeholders to inform residents about additional food resources and how they can maximize their benefits.

The change to SNAP is just one part of the state's broader efforts to combat food insecurity and support struggling residents. The increased minimum will also benefit food retailers who may have seen a decrease in business as a result of reduced benefits.

Individuals and families can apply for SNAP online, in-person, or by calling their local board of social services, or through a SNAP Navigator.

