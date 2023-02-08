NJ is Running Out of Judges: Civil and Matrimonial Trials Suspended Due to Vacancies

Civil and Matrimonial Trials Suspended Due to Vacancies. Photo by Morristown Minute

With 69 vacancies throughout the trial courts – more than one out of every six positions statewide – sitting Judges face heightened responsibilities and courts shut down.

-

Yesterday, Chief Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court Stuart Rabner issued a statement

on the “Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials in Two Vicinages” citing an ongoing crisis of judicial vacancies.

“Because of the current high number of judicial vacancies, trials in the Civil Division and matrimonial trials will not be conducted in two vicinages, beginning Feb. 21, 2023, except for very limited circumstances. Those trials will be suspended for the immediate future.”

With 69 vacancies in the trial courts, more than one out of every six positions statewide, the sitting judges are facing increased responsibilities, leading to delays in individual cases and a substantial increase in backlog.

Vicinages* 13 and 15 are particularly affected by the vacancy crisis. In Vicinage 13, which consists of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties, there are five vacancies out of 20 judicial positions. In Vicinage 15, consisting of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties, there are nine vacancies out of 28 judgeships.

While the Judiciary prioritizes proceedings that involve individual liberty and potential emergencies, like complaints of domestic violence, there are simply not enough judges available to conduct civil and matrimonial trials in these vicinages.

The Judiciary is calling on the Executive and Legislative branches to address the vacancy crisis in these vicinages and other parts of the state. The suspension of trials will cause real harm to people entitled to their day in court, and the Judiciary has stated that they are committed to resuming all proceedings as soon as possible.

* “Vicinage" refers to the area where a crime was committed or a trial is being held, and the community from which jurors are drawn. In New Jersey, Superior Courts are divided into 15 smaller vicinages. Other states use terms such as "district" or "circuit."

New Jersey Vicinage 1 – Atlantic and Cape May

New Jersey Vicinage 2 – Bergen County

New Jersey Vicinage 3 – Burlington County

New Jersey Vicinage 4 – Camden County

New Jersey Vicinage 5 – Essex County

New Jersey Vicinage 6 – Hudson County

New Jersey Vicinage 7 – Mercer County

New Jersey Vicinage 8 – Middlesex County

New Jersey Vicinage 9 – Monmouth County

New Jersey Vicinage 10 – Morris and Sussex

New Jersey Vicinage 11 – Passaic County

New Jersey Vicinage 12 – Union County

New Jersey Vicinage 13 – Somerset, Hunterdon, and Warren

New Jersey Vicinage 14 – Ocean County

New Jersey Vicinage 15 – Gloucester, Cumberland, and Salem

-

