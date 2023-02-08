‘Knock at the Cabin’ ‘Daughter of the Bride’ Filmed in Burlington, Essex, Morris, & Union Counties

The movies, “Knock at the Cabin” and “Daughter of the Bride,” showcase the state's diverse locations. Photo by Morristown Minute

From mayhem to matrimony, two feature films shot in New Jersey hit the big screen on Friday, February 3rd. See them in theaters!

The Garden State is shining on the big screen as two highly anticipated feature films, shot in New Jersey, hit theaters on February 3rd. The movies, “Knock at the Cabin” and “Daughter of the Bride,” showcase the state's diverse locations and offer a glimpse into its picturesque towns and breathtaking landscapes.

The apocalyptic horror film, “Knock at the Cabin." Photo by Universal Pictures

The apocalyptic horror film, “Knock at the Cabin,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan, is based on the 2018 book "The Cabin at the End of the World." The movie follows a young girl and her parents who are taken hostage by armed strangers and must make a life-altering decision to prevent the apocalypse.

Starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, and Nikki Amuka-Bird, the film was mostly shot on location in Tabernacle, and at the Evergreen Dairy Bar in Southampton and marks Shyamalan's 15th feature film.

Shyamalan is best known for his supernatural and psychological thrillers such as “The Sixth Sense,” “Unbreakable” and “Signs.” Although most of his films are set in and around the Philadelphia area, Shyamalan has filmed in the Garden State on two other occasions. “The Village” was partially shot in Pedricktown (Oldmans Township) in 2004. In 2021, Shyamalan directed scenes for Season 3 of the Apple TV+ television series “Servant” in Ocean City.

Blinding Edge Pictures reported expenditures of $5 million for the filming of “Knock at the Cabin,” which was recently released in theaters nationwide.

The romantic comedy “Daughter of the Bride.” Photo by MarVista Entertainment

In contrast, the romantic comedy “Daughter of the Bride” focuses on the relationship between a mother and daughter duo, Diane and Kate, who are thrown into a tailspin when Diane announces her engagement to a mystery man.

Directed by Annette Haywood-Carter, the film stars Marcia Gay Harden and Halston Sage and was primarily filmed in Cranford, at The Cranford Hotel and Perrotti's Quality Meats. Additional scenes were filmed at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, The Crystal Plaza in Livingston, Roessner Field in Springfield, Elizabeth Johns Bridal Couture in Morristown, and at various locations in Montclair, Montville, and Roselle Park.

MarVista Entertainment, the production company, reported hiring over 160 cast and crew members and 317 extras for the filming of “Daughter of the Bride,” spending approximately $4 million in New Jersey for labor, goods, and services. The movie can be seen in select theatres—including Center Cinemas in Rutherford—on digital HD, and On Demand.

The New Jersey Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program, enacted in 2018, has proven to be a massive success, attracting major productions such as Zach Braff's "A Good Person," Sony Pictures' "Dumb Money," Yale Entertainment's "The Kill Room," and AMC's "The Walking Dead: Dead City," all set to be released later this year. The Garden State is poised to take center stage in the entertainment industry, and these two highly anticipated films are just the beginning.

