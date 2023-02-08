Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives On

Randolph's Liberty Tree. Photo by Ela Ravin

Randolph Works to Preserve a Piece of Natural Beauty, Cultural History, and the Legacy of the Revolutionary War.

Randolph Township, NJ - The Historical Society of Old Randolph (HSOR) and the Rotary Club of Randolph have come together to preserve a piece of history and natural beauty in the form of the Liberty Tree. This historic white oak, located behind the bank near Quaker Church and Center Grove roads, has stood tall since 1720 and is the last surviving tree from the Revolutionary War in Randolph.

This historic white oak, located behind the bank near Quaker Church and Center Grove roads, has stood tall since 1720. Photo by Ela Ravin

Dr. Tom Ombrello, a professor at Union County College specializing in propagating old trees, has given the Liberty Tree a new lease on life. After the tree did not produce many acorns in recent years, committee member Meg Sullivan gathered about a dozen acorns from it following a wind storm in 2013. One of these acorns was deemed viable for growing by Dr. Ombrello and has now germinated, providing a chance for the Liberty Tree to live on through its offspring.

The Liberty Tree seedling. Photo by Morristown Minute

The landmarks committee has taken great care of the Liberty Tree over the years and is hopeful that the seedling will thrive in a protected environment for a few years before it is planted and becomes a living legacy for future generations of Randolph residents.

To celebrate this milestone and raise funds for the HSOR Liberty Tree Fundraising Campaign, the community is invited to attend an open house/talk on February 28, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Randolph Community Center. Learn more about this special piece of history and contribute to preserving it for future generations.

Randolph’s Liberty Tree. Photo by Morristown Minute

For further information, contact Michael Whiting at 201.621.3684 or Gail Hari at 973.895.3869 or send donations to HSOR, P.O. Box 1776, Ironia, NJ 07845.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of history and help preserve the legacy of Randolph's Liberty Tree.

