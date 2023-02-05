9 Million Americans Mistakenly Receive Approval for Student Loan Forgiveness. Photo by Morristown Minute

Approximately 9 million student loan borrowers received false information that their forgiveness applications were approved.

In November, the Department of Education sent out updates to 16 million applicants of the Biden administration's student debt forgiveness program, informing them that they had been approved for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

Unfortunately, an additional 9 million people received emails saying they had been approved, despite the fact that the program had been halted due to legal challenges. Some individuals who had not even applied for the loan relief program also received the email.

The mistake was made by Accenture Federal Services, a contractor with the Education Department, who sent the emails on November 22 and 23. This error may only increase confusion among some borrowers about the status of the debt-relief program, which remains in limbo due to several legal challenges.

The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear one of the cases, and a conservative group, the Job Creators Network, has submitted a request for the Supreme Court to hear a second case related to the loan-relief program.

At present, 26 million people have applied for the loan relief effort prior to the court rulings that have stopped the Biden administration from accepting new applications. However, the Biden administration has extended the pause on student debt repayments, which were slated to resume in January, until as late as June 30, 2023.

In its request, the Job Creators Network argues that the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. Accenture has taken responsibility for the mistake, blaming it on "human error." The firm will be reviewing its quality control measures to support accurate and timely communications to applicants in the future.

The Department of Education is taking "corrective action" and will be sending corrected emails to those who received the original email in error within the next few days. A spokesperson for the department said that "communicating clearly and accurately with borrowers is a top priority" and that they are working closely with Accenture to ensure all borrowers receive accurate information about debt relief.

