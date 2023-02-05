Heritage Tourism Booms in New Jersey: $3.6 Billion & 50,000 Jobs

9.9 million visitors exploring New Jersey's rich history and culture at museums, archaeological sites, residential neighborhoods, and more. Photo by Morristown Minute

New Jersey has a wealth of historic and cultural resources including museums, archaeological sites, agricultural and industrial buildings, theaters, and residential neighborhoods that attract 9.9 million visitors annually, including 4.4 million out-of-town visitors and 5.4 million local residents.

Basilone Statue and Veterans Park. Photo by Morristown Minute

New Jersey's rich history and culture are paying off big time, according to a new study from the New Jersey Historic Trust (NJHT).

Commissioned by the NJHT and conducted by Tourism Economics, the study titled, "Heritage Tourism in New Jersey," measured the impact of tourism to the state's heritage sites, including museums, archaeological sites, residential neighborhoods, and more, on the economy.

Battery Lewis and the Navesink Military Reservation. Photo by Morristown Minute

The results are in, and they are staggering: In 2019 alone, heritage tourism in NJ brought in 9.9 million visitors and generated $3.6 billion in visitor spending, supporting nearly 50,000 jobs.

The study found that the highest concentration of heritage sites is in Bergen, Essex, and Morris counties; these same counties saw the greatest number of visitors.

Morristown National Historical Park. Photo by Morristown Minute

Additionally, the model used by Tourism Economics demonstrated that the nearly $4 billion generated in 2019 represented more than 7% of the GDP impact of the entire New Jersey tourism industry and resulted in $357.5 million in state and local tax revenues.

This is not the first time the economic impact of heritage tourism in New Jersey has been quantified. A similar study was conducted in 2013, and the updated 2019 study was prepared to capture the impact prior to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the tourism industry.

The Battleship New Jersey. Photo by Morristown Minute

In short, heritage tourism is a crucial aspect of New Jersey's economy and culture, and the results of this study are proof of its significance. So, the next time you're considering a trip to New Jersey or trying to fill your day living here, make sure to visit one of its many historic sites and support this important industry.

Lucy the Elephant, the worlds largest elephant. Photo by Morristown Minute

Founded in 1967, the New Jersey Historic Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the state's history for future generations. Its mission is to advance historic preservation through education, stewardship, and financial investment programs. To learn more about the Trust and its funding programs, visit http://www.njht.org.

Red Mill Museum, Clinton. Photo by Morristown Minute

