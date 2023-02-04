Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex Vicinage

Judge Kako Yoshimura will visit the Middlesex Vicinage in New Jersey from February 6th to February 24th. Photo by New Jersey Courts

The Middlesex Vicinage in New Jersey is set to welcome Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan as part of the Japanese Judge Program. The program, which was established in 1972, allows Japanese judges to gain a deeper understanding of the administration of justice in foreign jurisdictions.

Judge Yoshimura, who was appointed to the bench in 2017 and is based in the Tokyo District Court, will be visiting the Middlesex Vicinage from February 6th to February 24th. During her visit, she is expected to focus on the plea deal, the jury system, and the prevention of recidivism in the New Jersey court system.

The Japanese Judge Program was created through the joint efforts of the Supreme Court of Japan and Edward B. McConnell, the former administrative director of the courts in New Jersey. Each year, the Supreme Court of Japan selects one judge to participate in the program, with Judge Yoshimura being the 51st participant.

The visit is set to provide a valuable opportunity for both Judge Yoshimura and the Middlesex Vicinage to exchange ideas and best practices and deepen the relationship between the two countries' judicial systems.

