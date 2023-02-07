Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law

Photo byMorristown Minute

Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy

*Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023.

-

We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.

This week brought more updates from the office of the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy.

Yesterday. February 6, 2023, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

A-1775/S-2910 (DeAngelo, Mukherji, Karabinchak/Johnson, Cryan) - Requires DCA provide certain information on low-income home energy assistance program, annually update program handbook and issue program request for proposal, and provide quarterly training sessions on administering program.

A-4065/S-2497 (Kennedy, Danielsen/Johnson, Singer) - Allows use of Internet website address in advertisements for purposes of communicating license numbers of burglar alarm, fire alarm, and locksmith businesses and professionals.

The Governor absolute vetoed the following bill:

A-4790/S-3344 (Coughlin, McKnight, Karabinchak/Scutari, Diegnan) – ABSOLUTE - Establishes NJ Non-Profit Loan Guarantee Pilot Program within EDA. [Copy of Statement]

Governor Murphy signs two bills into law last week (February 2, 2023):

S-646/A-823 (O'Scanlon, Johnson/Timberlake, Mejia, Reynolds-Jackson) - Requires NJTA and SJTA to check E-ZPass database before issuing E-ZPass violation.

A-3523/S-2305 (Benson, Stanley, Conaway/Gopal, Greenstein) - Requires health insurers to cover colorectal cancer screenings recommended by United States Preventive Services Task Force and eliminates cost-sharing requirements for certain colonoscopies.

The Governor conditionally vetoed the following bill:

S-1388/A-2527 (Singer, A.M. Bucco/Murphy, Webber, Tully) – CONDITIONAL – Establishes “Military Pro Bono Program” to provide pro bono legal representation to active-duty members of Armed Forces, Reserve components, members of National Guard, and veterans. [Copy of Statement]

January 30 of this year, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

S-147/A-1116 (Diegnan, Corrado/Chaparro, Benson, Mukherji) – Requires DOT to implement complete streets policy that considers persons with certain disabilities.

S-3249/A-4833 (Codey, Smith/Haider, Verrelli, Atkins) – Amends lists of projects eligible to receive loans for environmental infrastructure projects from NJ Infrastructure Bank for FY2023.

S-3250/A-4834 (Greenstein, Smith/Speight, Carter, Conaway) – Amends lists of environmental infrastructure projects approved for long-term funding by DEP; makes various changes to FY2023 environmental infrastructure funding program.

January 10, 2023, Governor Murphy signed the following bills into law:

A-1438/S-2196 (Kennedy, Mukherji, Stanley/Scutari) - Increases maximum penalty for certain violations concerning asbestos hazard abatement; allocates moneys from increased penalties to asbestos programs.

A-3444/S-3140 (Freiman, Swain/Zwicker, Gill) - Establishes Organic Farming Board in Department of Agriculture.

A-4768/S-3162 (Quijano, Atkins/Cryan, Madden) - Revises effective date of severance requirements under “Millville Dallas Airmotive Plant Job Loss Notification Act.”

The Governor vetoed the following bill:

A-2002/S-1656 (Conaway, Jimenez, Stanley/Pou) - CONDITIONAL - Requires State registrar to permit county surrogate to provide certified copy of death certificate to authorized persons under certain circumstances. [Copy of Statement]

-

Morristown Minute will continue to provide basic, objective overviews of the legislative process. Tell us how you feel about these legislative updates in the comments.

--

