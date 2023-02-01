Route 3 Closed and Detoured in Both Directions for Emergency Utility Repairs

Route 3 closed and detoured in both directions for emergency repairs, expected to impact the afternoon/night commute. Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash

Route 3 is closed in both directions for emergency utility repairs in Secaucus, Hudson County. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

At approximately 7 a.m. today, Wednesday, February 1, Route 3 eastbound and westbound main line and service roads were closed through Secaucus because of downed poles and wires.

Utility crews are in the process of making repairs, which are expected to last through the evening commute.

The ramp from Route 495 westbound to Route 3 westbound is closed, and the ramps from Route 1&9 to Route 3 westbound are closed.

The ramp from Route 495 westbound to the New Jersey Turnpike remains open.

Route 3 eastbound is closed at Meadowlands Parkway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the following alternate routes and detours:

Route 3 eastbound

Alternate Routes:

Take Route 21 northbound and follow signs for Route 46 eastbound; or

Continue on straight on Route 20 northbound to I-80 eastbound; or

Take Route 21 southbound to I-280 eastbound; or

Take Route 17 northbound to Route 46 eastbound or I-80 eastbound.

Detour:

Cross the Hackensack River and take the Meadowlands Parkway exit; Turn left onto Meadowlands Parkway; Stay right to take the ramp to Secaucus Road/CR 678; Follow Secaucus Road/CR 678 to Route 1&9 northbound or southbound

Route 495 westbound to Route 3 westbound detour

Motorists on Route 495 westbound will be directed to take the exit for Route 1&9 northbound, just past the Kennedy Boulevard overpass. Take Route 1&9 to Route 46 westbound

Route 1&9 northbound to Route 3 westbound detour.

Motorists on Route 1&9 northbound will be directed to continue on Route 1&9 northbound. Take Route 94/Grand Avenue or Broad Avenue to Route 46 westbound

Route 1&9 southbound to Route 3 westbound detour:

Motorists on Route 1&9 southbound will be directed to continue on Route 1&9 southbound to Route 7 westbound.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.

