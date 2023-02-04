North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023

Construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey. Photo by Morristown Minute

Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey.

- UPDATED 2/3/2023 with Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge to be closed this weekend Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 Route 7 eastbound ramp to St. Pauls Avenue closed next week.

There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.

Route 17 southbound ramp from Lake Street to be closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Ramsey, Bergen County

Detour expected to be in place for approximately one month.

The Route 17 southbound ramp from Lake Street is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, January 30 in Ramsey, Bergen County.

The closure is necessary for drainage work and is expected to be in place for approximately one month. Click here for full detour details.

The work is part of a $10.5 million state-funded maintenance project to repair stormwater facilities at various locations in eight counties throughout North Jersey.

Springfield Avenue/Route 124 westbound ramp to Route 24 westbound to be closed tonight in Union Township

I-78 westbound Local right lane closure.

The Springfield Avenue/Route 124 westbound ramp to Route 24 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight in Union Township, Union County. In addition, the right lane on I-78 westbound Local will be closed.

Beginning at 10 p.m. tonight, Friday, January 27, until 5 a.m., Saturday, January 28, NJDOT’s contractor, Mount Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close and detour the Springfield Avenue/Route 124 westbound ramp to Route 24 westbound to make concrete deck repairs to the ramp. The ramp from Springfield Avenue/Route 124 westbound to I-78 westbound Express will remain open during construction. In addition, the right lane on I-78 westbound Local will be closed near milepost 50.4. Click here for detailed detours.

The work is part of a $21.6 million state-funded maintenance project to repair concrete structures at various locations in eight counties throughout North Jersey.

Main Street/CR 577 lane closures tonight to restore Bridge over I-78 to final configuration in Springfield, Union County

I-78 overnight lane closures begin next week.

Lane closures on Main Street/CR 577 tonight as the bridge deck replacement over the I-78 project advances in Springfield, Union County.

Main Street/CR 577 Lane Closures

Beginning at 8 p.m., tonight, Friday, January 27, until 6 a.m., Saturday, January 29, NJDOT’s contractor, Kyle Conti Construction, is scheduled to close one lane on Main Street/CR 577 between Springfield Avenue and Bleeker Street with alternating traffic. The closure is necessary to restripe the bridge and remove the construction barrier.

By Saturday morning, traffic will be shifted into the final configuration with one lane of traffic on each side of the completed bridge. In addition, the newly reconstructed sidewalk on the east side of the bridge will reopen, providing sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.

I-78 Lane Closures

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, January 30 until 5 a.m. the next day, and continuing nightly Monday through Friday at the same times, one lane on I-78 westbound will be closed. At least two lanes will be maintained overnight.

The closures are necessary to remove shielding and install conduits under the bridge. Once the conduit installation is completed over the westbound lanes, work will continue with overnight lane closures on I-78 eastbound. This work is expected to take a few weeks to complete. In the spring, final milling and paving will be completed on Main Street/CR 577.

The $8.2 million "Main Street/CR 577 Bridge over I-78" project will replace the existing bridge deck, which is in poor condition. The project is being constructed in stages to minimize the impact on traffic. In addition to replacing the bridge deck, the project will demolish and reconstruct the north and south abutments, relocate utility poles, and install new overhead sign structures.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023. Variable Message Signs are being used to provide advance notification of all traffic pattern changes associated with the bridge project.

Route 4 eastbound lane closures required Sunday for utility work in Englewood, Bergen County

Jones Road northbound single lane closure required Sunday.

Two right lanes on Route 4 eastbound will be closed Sunday as the Jones Road Bridge over Route 4 replacement project advances in Englewood, Bergen County. In addition, Jones Road northbound will be closed with alternating traffic. This work was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 22, but was postponed due to weather.

Route 4 Eastbound Lane Closures

From 7 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 29, the right and center lanes on Route 4 eastbound will be closed between Myrtle Avenue/Kenwood Street and the Jones Road Bridge over Route 4 for utility work. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during construction. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays or plan an alternate route.

Jones Road Northbound Closure

In addition, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, January 29, Jones Road northbound will be closed on the bridge over Route 4 for utility work. Alternating traffic will be maintained on Jones Road southbound. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays or plan an alternate route.

The $20.7 million federally funded project will replace the Jones Road Bridge over Route 4 in Englewood Bergen County. The new bridge will be approximately three feet higher to improve under-clearance issues on Route 4. Work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Route 20 northbound lane closure starting tonight between 18th Avenue and Park Avenue in Paterson

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during construction.

The right lane on Route 20 northbound will be closed between 18th Avenue and Park Avenue beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, January 27 in Paterson, Passaic County.

Two lanes will remain open during construction, and access to local businesses and the U-turn ramp will be maintained.

The closure is necessary for curb, sidewalk and guiderail improvements, as well as sign structure foundation work and utility improvements. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately two months.

The $48.5 million federally-funded Route 20 Paterson Safety, Drainage, and Resurfacing project will make upgrades and repairs along approximately five miles of Route 20 in Clifton and Paterson, Passaic County. In addition to drainage improvements, the project will include repaving, guiderail replacement, lighting and overhead sign installation, and upgrades to traffic signals, curbs and sidewalks. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025.

Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge to be closed this weekend Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5; St. Pauls Ave. next.

A full closure of the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny is scheduled this weekend as testing of the lift span machinery continues.

In addition, the Route 7 eastbound ramp to St. Pauls Avenue will be closed next week for water main replacement.

Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge Closure - Beginning at 5 a.m. tomorrow, Saturday, February 4, until 9 p.m. Sunday, February 5, NJDOT’s contractor, CCA Construction, is scheduled to close and detour Route 7 in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to test and make adjustments to the lift span machinery on the new bridge. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner. Click here for a detailed detour.

Route 7 eastbound ramp to St. Pauls Avenue Closure - Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, February 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, February 10, the Route 7 eastbound ramp to St. Pauls Avenue in Jersey City is scheduled to be closed to replace a water main valve. The ramp to Route 139/Hoboken/Holland Tunnel will remain open. Click here for a detailed detour.

