$350 Million Available for School Construction Projects Throughout New Jersey

New Jersey will make $350 million available to school districts across the state for renovations, modernizations, and construction.

The Murphy Administration today announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to address critical operational building needs – including school facilities projects, emergent needs, and capital maintenance requirements.

School districts will be eligible to receive at least 40 percent of eligible project costs. To receive this funding, the scope of work for a school district’s proposed project must be 100 percent eligible for state support and fall under one of the thirteen eligible project categories.

Funds may be used to address health and safety needs – such as improving air quality to help protect against the spread of infectious diseases, essential upgrades or repairs, and other similar projects.

Proposed projects that can be classified under one of the eligible categories will be prioritized in the following order:

Essential building systems upgrades (Repair or replacement of structural, mechanical/heating and cooling, electrical, and plumbing systems; Includes required refinishing work); Building skin (Repair or replacement of roof, windows, masonry, etc.); Building code issues; ADA upgrades (Includes site and building access, toilet room renovations); Hazardous material abatement (Radon, lead, asbestos, etc.; Includes required refinishing work); Security and communications systems (Includes essential systems); Technology infrastructure upgrades; Site drainage (To remediate an existing problem; Not in conjunction with new construction); Elementary school playgrounds (Includes the upgrade or replacement of existing playgrounds – but not new playgrounds – to meet life cycle, safety, and/or consumer product safety codes); Renovated or new early childhood classrooms (Includes the renovation and/or new construction); Special population needs (For program expansion or educational adequacy); Existing site upgrades, excluding athletic fields and tracks (Includes upgrades to sidewalks, paving, fencing, and security lighting); and Renovation and/or new construction of capacity-generating classrooms to address overcrowding or substandard conditions.

The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) will review districts’ applications and funds will be disbursed by the SDA once proposals have been approved. Following approval by the DOE, the project will be transmitted to the SDA to offer a grant to the district.

