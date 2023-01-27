$350 Million Available for School Construction Projects Throughout New Jersey

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeAY9_0kTqgPAn00
Photo byMorristown Minute

New Jersey will make $350 million available to school districts across the state for renovations, modernizations, and construction.

The Murphy Administration today announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to address critical operational building needs – including school facilities projects, emergent needs, and capital maintenance requirements.

School districts will be eligible to receive at least 40 percent of eligible project costs. To receive this funding, the scope of work for a school district’s proposed project must be 100 percent eligible for state support and fall under one of the thirteen eligible project categories.

Funds may be used to address health and safety needs – such as improving air quality to help protect against the spread of infectious diseases, essential upgrades or repairs, and other similar projects.

Proposed projects that can be classified under one of the eligible categories will be prioritized in the following order:

  1. Essential building systems upgrades (Repair or replacement of structural, mechanical/heating and cooling, electrical, and plumbing systems; Includes required refinishing work);
  2. Building skin (Repair or replacement of roof, windows, masonry, etc.);
  3. Building code issues;
  4. ADA upgrades (Includes site and building access, toilet room renovations);
  5. Hazardous material abatement (Radon, lead, asbestos, etc.; Includes required refinishing work);
  6. Security and communications systems (Includes essential systems);
  7. Technology infrastructure upgrades;
  8. Site drainage (To remediate an existing problem; Not in conjunction with new construction);
  9. Elementary school playgrounds (Includes the upgrade or replacement of existing playgrounds – but not new playgrounds – to meet life cycle, safety, and/or consumer product safety codes);
  10. Renovated or new early childhood classrooms (Includes the renovation and/or new construction);
  11. Special population needs (For program expansion or educational adequacy);
  12. Existing site upgrades, excluding athletic fields and tracks (Includes upgrades to sidewalks, paving, fencing, and security lighting); and
  13. Renovation and/or new construction of capacity-generating classrooms to address overcrowding or substandard conditions.

The New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) will review districts’ applications and funds will be disbursed by the SDA once proposals have been approved. Following approval by the DOE, the project will be transmitted to the SDA to offer a grant to the district.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# construction# education# government# schools# funding

Comments / 2

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
7K followers

More from Morristown Minute

Fred Korematsu Fought Against Japanese Internment in the Supreme Court…and Lost.

Fred Korematsu Fought Against Japanese Internment in the Supreme Court… and Lost. Nearly 75 years later, the infamous decision was finally overturned. Jan. 30 will forever celebrate Korematsu’s efforts.

Read full story
Monmouth County, NJ

Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Bias Incidents Currently Under Investigation

Two bias-motivated crimes that occurred this weekend in Essex and Monmouth Counties are under investigation by the NJ Attorney General. An attempted case of arson against a synagogue in Essex County on Sunday, January 29, and an attack on members of a church in Monmouth County on Saturday, January 28, are both under investigation as bias-motivated crimes.

Read full story

Keep the Utilities on This Winter With One of NJs Utility Assistance Programs

If you are in danger of a utility shut off or are currently disconnected, apply for one of the free utility grant programs below and inform your utility company immediately. If you are having trouble paying your electric, sewer, or water bills, you may be eligible to avoid disconnection through the Winter Termination Program.

Read full story
2 comments

Last Chance to Enroll in Get Covered NJ: Save Big, Pay as Low as $10/Month

Open Enrollment for Get Covered NJ Ends Jan. 31, Many Will Pay $10 a Month or Less in 2023, and No One Will Pay More Than 8.5% Of Their Income. More options and record savings are available for residents seeking health insurance coverage at Get Covered New Jersey, the state's official health insurance marketplace.

Read full story

NJ FamilyCare Expands Access to Youth, Regardless of Immigration Status

As of January 1, 2023, those under 19 may now apply for NJ FamilyCare, the state’s publicly funded health insurance program. As of January 1st, 2023, those under 19 may now apply for NJ FamilyCare regardless of their immigration status. All other requirements for NJ FamilyCare still apply.

Read full story
2 comments

New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.

Read full story
33 comments

New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing

A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.

Read full story
13 comments
Trenton, NJ

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.

Read full story
2 comments
Ramsey, NJ

North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023

Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.

Read full story
4 comments
Passaic County, NJ

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

January Is Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Morris County

Morris County Board of Commissioners Proclaim January Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Meet About Efforts to combat the problem regionally. Morris County’s Board of County Commissioners today proclaimed January 2023 Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Morris County to raise awareness of human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time Students

Starting in February, the Popular “Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free” Student Pass Promotion Welcomes Full-Time and Eligible Part-Time Students Back for Spring 2023 Semester. *Morristown Minute is not affiliate with NJ Transit and receives no benefit from this publication. This is meant solely to inform and benefit the residents of Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
1 comments

Up to $180,000 in Student Loan Forgiveness for Mental Health Professionals

Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment in Exchange for Service to Communities. New Jersey residents may now apply for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced by the Murphy Administration through the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA).

Read full story
6 comments

Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection Pays $123,615.33 to Clients, More to Come

New Jersey Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection Pays $123,615.33 to Clients for Losses Caused by 12 Lawyers in Q4 2022. More names make the list. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the New Jersey Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, funded by the state’s lawyers and judges, paid $123,615.33 to clients for losses caused by 12 lawyers, the Board of Trustees announced on January 17.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Google Accused of Monopoly in Digital Advertising Market in Joint Lawsuit by 8 US States and DOJ

A lawsuit against Google accuses the company of eliminating competition in the digital advertising marketplace and creating a monopoly over all advertising bought and sold on the internet.

Read full story
1 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Monmouth County’s 2022 Election Scandal Probed by Attorney General

State to investigate the administration of the November 2022 General Election in Monmouth County following reports of voting errors, including instances of votes being counted twice, in 4 towns.

Read full story
2 comments

Residents Urged to Sign up for Health Coverage as Open Enrollment Deadline Nears

Total signups over 321K as residents continue to benefit from record savings; Two weeks left to enroll. More than 321,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first nine weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on November 1, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments

Updated Rules Proposed for "Cannabis Consumption Areas" in NJ

New Jersey Cannabis Update: New Rules for Cannabis Consumption Areas. On January 17, 2023, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission submitted updates to its statewide regulations to include rules for "cannabis consumption areas."

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2

Morris Arts showcase 8 New Jersey artists exploring the human need for "a sense of place" in its newest exhibit at the Atrium Gallery in Morristown, opening Feb. 2. Morristown, NJ - Morris Arts* is excited to announce the opening of its newest exhibit, "A Sense of Place," showcasing the artwork of eight New Jersey artists. The exhibit, curated by Lynn L. Siebert, Director of Galleries at Morris Arts, will feature 186 works of art filling the walls of four floors of the Atrium Gallery in Morristown. The exhibit explores the elemental human need for a sense of place, as global climate catastrophes, war, and other dangers have displaced so many people throughout the world.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy