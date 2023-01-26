Monmouth County’s 2022 Election Scandal Probed by Attorney General

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvwnb_0kRh0ClU00
reports of voting errors, including instances of votes being counted twice, in 4 townsPhoto byMorristown Minute

State to investigate the administration of the November 2022 General Election in Monmouth County following reports of voting errors, including instances of votes being counted twice, in 4 towns.

-

On January 24, 2023, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Director of the Division on Civil Rights Sundeep Iyer announced the retention of former Attorney General and federal prosecutor Peter C. Harvey to investigate the administration of the November 2022 General Election in Monmouth County and provide recommendations to improve the state’s elections procedures for future elections.

Based on public reports regarding the 2022 General Election in Monmouth County, a full investigation is warranted to encourage and preserve public trust in our elections, including recommendations for reforms to benefit the conduct of contests statewide,” said Attorney General Platkin.
It is critical that our elections comply with all applicable civil rights laws. Voters in New Jersey deserve no less,said Sundeep Iyer, Director of the Division on Civil Rights.

The investigation comes in the wake of recent news reports alleging incidents of voting machine irregularities in the 2022 General Election in Monmouth County. According to authorities, four separate Monmouth County towns (Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township, and Tinton Falls) reported machine errors that counted some votes twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGoWF_0kRh0ClU00
AVC Advantage (Dominion Voting Systems), the voting system for Monmouth County.Photo byMorristown Minute

The Attorney General’s Office has retained the law firm Patterson, Belknap, Webb, and Tyler LLP (pro bono) on behalf of the Division on Civil Rights to conduct an investigation into the November 2022 election in Monmouth County to determine whether any person or entity has engaged in any practice deemed unlawful under the New Jersey Civil Rights Act. In addition, based on the investigation, the firm will propose public recommendations for reform for future elections in the state.

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, who served as Attorney General from 2003 to 2006, will oversee the probe.

The investigation is an outgrowth of the Voter Protection Initiative established by Attorney General Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights prior to the 2022 General Election to “facilitate a fair, free, and smooth-running election, and to protect the right to vote.” That initiative focused on identifying and addressing any interference with voting or civil rights that arose during early voting and on Election Day.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Support your local news!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# elections# voting machines# criminal investigation# politics# local government

Comments / 2

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
7K followers

More from Morristown Minute

Trenton, NJ

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.

Read full story
2 comments
Ramsey, NJ

North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023

Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.

Read full story
4 comments
Passaic County, NJ

Romantic Comedy Filmed Entirely in NJ Premieres in Theaters Today

Essex, Union, Hudson, and Passaic Counties are the backdrop of the latest New Jersey production! The romantic comedy "Maybe I Do" premieres in theaters today!. Produced by Endeavor Content, the movie follows Michelle and Allen, who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering "the next steps." They decide to invite their parents to finally meet and offer their insights about why marriage works. Turns out, the parents already know one another quite well, which leads to some differing opinions about the value of matrimony.

Read full story

$350 Million Available for School Construction Projects Throughout New Jersey

New Jersey will make $350 million available to school districts across the state for renovations, modernizations, and construction. The Murphy Administration today announced the upcoming availability of $350 million for high-priority capital projects in school districts throughout the state. Starting January 30, over 550 Regular Operating Districts (ROD) will be eligible to apply for a grant, made possible through legislation signed in 2022, to address critical operational building needs – including school facilities projects, emergent needs, and capital maintenance requirements.

Read full story
2 comments
Morris County, NJ

January Is Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Morris County

Morris County Board of Commissioners Proclaim January Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Meet About Efforts to combat the problem regionally. Morris County’s Board of County Commissioners today proclaimed January 2023 Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Morris County to raise awareness of human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time Students

Starting in February, the Popular “Buy 3 Months, Get 1 Month Free” Student Pass Promotion Welcomes Full-Time and Eligible Part-Time Students Back for Spring 2023 Semester. *Morristown Minute is not affiliate with NJ Transit and receives no benefit from this publication. This is meant solely to inform and benefit the residents of Morristown, NJ.

Read full story
1 comments

Up to $180,000 in Student Loan Forgiveness for Mental Health Professionals

Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment in Exchange for Service to Communities. New Jersey residents may now apply for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced by the Murphy Administration through the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA).

Read full story
6 comments

Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection Pays $123,615.33 to Clients, More to Come

New Jersey Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection Pays $123,615.33 to Clients for Losses Caused by 12 Lawyers in Q4 2022. More names make the list. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the New Jersey Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, funded by the state’s lawyers and judges, paid $123,615.33 to clients for losses caused by 12 lawyers, the Board of Trustees announced on January 17.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Google Accused of Monopoly in Digital Advertising Market in Joint Lawsuit by 8 US States and DOJ

A lawsuit against Google accuses the company of eliminating competition in the digital advertising marketplace and creating a monopoly over all advertising bought and sold on the internet.

Read full story
1 comments

Residents Urged to Sign up for Health Coverage as Open Enrollment Deadline Nears

Total signups over 321K as residents continue to benefit from record savings; Two weeks left to enroll. More than 321,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first nine weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on November 1, 2022.

Read full story
2 comments

Updated Rules Proposed for "Cannabis Consumption Areas" in NJ

New Jersey Cannabis Update: New Rules for Cannabis Consumption Areas. On January 17, 2023, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission submitted updates to its statewide regulations to include rules for "cannabis consumption areas."

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2

Morris Arts showcase 8 New Jersey artists exploring the human need for "a sense of place" in its newest exhibit at the Atrium Gallery in Morristown, opening Feb. 2. Morristown, NJ - Morris Arts* is excited to announce the opening of its newest exhibit, "A Sense of Place," showcasing the artwork of eight New Jersey artists. The exhibit, curated by Lynn L. Siebert, Director of Galleries at Morris Arts, will feature 186 works of art filling the walls of four floors of the Atrium Gallery in Morristown. The exhibit explores the elemental human need for a sense of place, as global climate catastrophes, war, and other dangers have displaced so many people throughout the world.

Read full story

Get Up to $1,500 From the Affordable Communities for Homeowners and Renters Program, Deadline Feb. 28

If you qualify for this program you could see as much as $1,500 in relief coming to you this spring. Here's who qualifies and how to calculate your relief payment. This a reminder to all who qualify for affordable housing! The deadline for filing your Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) application is February 28, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments

Not All Hand Sanitizers Are Created Equal

If you’ve looked at a bottle of hand sanitizer before you’ve probably noticed ingredients like ethyl or isopropyl alcohol. While both have germ-killing powers, the two are not created equal.

Read full story
1 comments

Bald Eagles Are Making a Comeback in NJ: 250 Nest Spotted in 2022

New Jersey’s Bald Eagle Population Continues To Climb, With 250 Active Nests Identified in 2022!. The bald eagle population in New Jersey continues to climb, according to the 2022 New Jersey Bald Eagle Project Report developed by the NJDEP’s Fish and Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation, with 250 active nests identified last year.

Read full story
4 comments
Morristown, NJ

What To Do in Morristown This Week

Events in and around Morristown this week and next. Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week. Events in and around Morristown, NJ on the Morristown Minute calendar from Tuesday, January 24 to Monday, January 30, 2023.

Read full story

New Laws in NJ 2023, So Far

S275 (Pass) – Permits pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives pursuant to a standing order, in accordance with protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners. [read the full text] – 2023-01-13. S1034 (Pass) – Establishes New Jersey Siblings' Bill of Rights. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Applications Open for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

The Morris Township, Morris Plains, and Morristown Police Departments are extremely excited to bring the children of our community the opportunity to participate in the annual Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy.Applications are available for this year's summer program!

Read full story

$24.3M to Local Governments, Nonprofits, Enhancing NJs Natural Habitats

Projects will mitigate carbon emissions by enhancing urban and natural forests and restoring coastal ecosystems. This week the NJ Department of Environmental Protection announced it had awarded a total of $24.3 million in Natural Climate Solutions Grants to local governments and nonprofits around the state to create, restore, and enhance New Jersey’s green spaces and tree canopies in urban areas, salt marshes, and forests.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy