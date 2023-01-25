Updated Rules Proposed for "Cannabis Consumption Areas" in NJ

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updates to its regulations to include rules for cannabis consumption areas. Photo by Morristown Minute

New Jersey Cannabis Update: New Rules for Cannabis Consumption Areas.

On January 17, 2023, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission submitted updates to its statewide regulations to include rules for "cannabis consumption areas."

The rules with amendments and a link for public comment are on the agency’s website . New Jersey residents are being invited to give their feedback on the proposed rules up to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The new language in the rules establishes qualifications, an application process, and operation instructions for cannabis retailers that wish to have spaces on premises designated for customers to consume cannabis.

The updated rules include:

Licensed dispensaries wanting to establish cannabis consumption areas must be approved by NJ-CRC and the municipality in which the dispensary is located.

A cannabis business can operate only one cannabis consumption area, regardless of the number of Class 5 Retailer licenses the business holds.

Dispensaries may not sell food. Patrons may bring their own food into the cannabis consumption area or have food delivered there.

Medicinal cannabis patients must be allowed to bring in cannabis items from other retailers for their own use into consumption areas.

There may be no sale of tobacco products and alcohol in consumption areas.

Cannabis consumption areas may be indoors or outdoors.

Patrons must be 21 years or older and photo identification must be required for entry into cannabis consumption areas.

Licensing fees for microbusiness retailers wanting to add consumption areas will be $1000; for standard retailers, it will be $5,000.

Cannabis consumption area endorsements are valid for a year and may be renewed annually.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes and enforces the rules and regulations governing the licensing, cultivation, testing, selling, and purchasing of cannabis in the state.

