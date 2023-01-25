Morristown, NJ

Morris Arts' New Exhibit 'A Sense of Place' Opens Feb. 2

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3J2f_0kQJrhZY00
Laurie Harden’s oil, Tending the CattlePhoto byLaurie Harden

Morris Arts showcase 8 New Jersey artists exploring the human need for "a sense of place" in its newest exhibit at the Atrium Gallery in Morristown, opening Feb. 2.

-

Morristown, NJ - Morris Arts* is excited to announce the opening of its newest exhibit, "A Sense of Place," showcasing the artwork of eight New Jersey artists. The exhibit, curated by Lynn L. Siebert, Director of Galleries at Morris Arts, will feature 186 works of art filling the walls of four floors of the Atrium Gallery in Morristown. The exhibit explores the elemental human need for a sense of place, as global climate catastrophes, war, and other dangers have displaced so many people throughout the world.

The public is invited to the free opening reception on February 2, from 7-9 p.m. The Atrium Gallery is located on floors 2-5 of the Morris County Administration and Records Building, 10 Court Street, Morristown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9GGo_0kQJrhZY00
L-R: Todd Doney’s oil on linen, Trees, March 2, 5:25 pm; David Clair’s mixed media, A Dying BreedPhoto byTodd Doney & David Clair

The featured artists include: Laurie Harden of Boonton, Todd Doney of Gillette, David Clair of Bernardsville, Kevin Burkitt of Neptune City, Mark de Mos of Morristown, Allan Gorman of West Orange, Lisa Lackey of Maplewood, and Marge Miccio of Trenton.

The exhibit will showcase a diverse range of artwork, from oils, acrylics, mixed media, photography, watercolors, pastels, and more, that transport the viewer to real and fictional locations, from castles, iconic houses, and landmarks of our own Morristown area, to the gritty realism of urban streetscapes and the impact of natural disasters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdOFn_0kQJrhZY00
L-R: Mark de Mos’ oil, Crossing South Street; Marge Miccio’s oil, Anthony’s.Photo byMark de Mos & Marge Miccio

Most of the artwork in "A Sense of Place" is available for sale. Catalogs are available at the show and online at www.morrisarts.org. The Atrium Art Gallery is free and open to the public during business hours, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The exhibit remains in place until March 14.

*Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Morris Arts is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1973 dedicated to building community through the arts. Using the arts to inspire, connect, and engage, Morris Arts serves as a resource for Morris County with a special focus on arts programming in the community and in the schools, arts advocacy, and support of the Morris Area community of artists and arts organizations.

-

