What To Do in Morristown This Week

What To Do in Morristown - Tuesday, Jan 24 - Monday, Jan 30.

Events in and around Morristown this week and next. Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week.

Events in and around Morristown, NJ on the Morristown Minute calendar from Tuesday, January 24 to Monday, January 30, 2023.

Financial advice for seniors

Morristown Council Meeting

A "History Lunch Break"

Morristown Winter Farmers Market

and more fun and helpful events around Morristown, NJ

6 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jan 24 - Monday, Jan 30

Parsippany’s Office on Aging invites you to a FREE presentation by Robert Bernstein Esq., LLC. Photo by Morristown Minute

Protecting Seniors’ Assets, Providing Health Care and Minimizing Costs - Mon Jan 23, 10:30 am

[Parsippany Senior Center]

"Munch & Learn!" Parsippany’s Office on Aging invites you to a FREE presentation by Robert Bernstein Esq., LLC. - Protecting Seniors’ Assets, Providing Health Care, and Minimizing Costs.

Robert A. Bernstein, Esq. has over 35 years of experience in Elder Law, Estate Administration, Trusts and Estate Planning, and Special Needs Planning. He will be giving a presentation on how to avoid problem issues in Elder Law and Estate Planning. He will discuss the problems with outdated Wills and Powers of… [more details]

Morristown Council Regular Meeting - Tue Jan 24, 7:30 pm. Photo by Morristown Minute

Morristown Council Regular Meeting - Tue Jan 24, 7:30 pm

[Morristown Municipal Building]

Town Council meetings are now held both in-person and virtually. Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment meetings continue to be virtual. For access to information & agenda material click on the meeting link...[more details]

History Lunch Break: To Splurge or Not to Splurge - Wed Jan 25, 12:00 pm

[Morris County Historical Society]

Join MCHS for a bite-size look at when and where the Cranes of Acorn Hall, like many 19th-century families, chose to splurge or cut costs. To splurge or not to splurge…that is the question posed to homeowners choosing their interior décor from the past to the present. As an upper-middle-class family expanding their home in 1860, the Cranes were conscious of the design elements, ranging from costly to cost-effective, they incorporated. Join Research… [more details]

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - Fri Jan 27 at 12:00 pm at The Community Church of Mountian Lakes. Photo by Morristown Minute

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic - Fri Jan 27, 12:00 pm

[The Community Church of Mountain Lakes]

The Community Church of Mountain Lakes, 48 Briarcliff Rd, Mountain Lakes, from 12-2 PM.

No appointment is needed. Sponsored by County Public Health & Atlantic Health System...[more details]

Morristown Winter Farmer's Market - Sun Jan 29, 9:30 am at the Convent Train Station. Photo by Morristown Minute

Morristown Winter Farmer's Market - Sun Jan 29, 9:30 am

[Convent Train Station]

The Morris Winter Farmers Market is presented by a local nonprofit called Grow It Green Morristown and will be held every Sunday at the Convent Train Station parking lot. The market runs from December 4th, 2022 to April 30th, 2023 (excluding December 25th, January 1st, and April 9th) and is open from 9:30 am to 1 pm.

There will be a variety of vendors selling products such as winter produce, artisanal cheese, honey, prepared foods, local grains, baked goods, artisan bread, eggs, locally caught seafood, vegan options, fermented and preserved items, dog treats, holiday gifts, and more…[more details]

Montville Township Women's Club Annual Blood Drive - Sun Jan 29, 10:00 am at the Montville Senior Center. Photo by Morristown Minute

Montville Township Women's Club Annual Blood Drive - Sun Jan 29, 10:00 am

[Senior Center]

Sponsored by Montville Township Women's Club. Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Appointments are not required but strongly recommended. Donor Guidelines: weigh at least 110lbs; Bring ID; Eat a meal before your donation; Drink plenty of water before and after your donation...[more details]

