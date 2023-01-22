New Laws in NJ 2023, So Far

All the new laws passed, vetoed, or scheduled by the NJ House of Representatives and State Senate in the 2023 year, so far.
We are 22 days into the new year and New Jersey has already passed and solidified seven new laws this year.
Here’s a rundown of what Governor Murphy and our legislators passed this year, so far.
S275 (Pass) – Permits pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives pursuant to a standing order, in accordance with protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners. [read the full text] – 2023-01-13.
S1034 (Pass) – Establishes New Jersey Siblings' Bill of Rights. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12.
A4768 (Pass) – Revises effective date of severance requirements under "Millville Dallas Airmotive Plant Job Loss Notification Act." [read the full text] – 2023-01-10.
A3444 (Pass) – Establishes Organic Farming Board in the Department of Agriculture. [read the full text] – 2023-01-10.
A1438 (Pass) – Increases the maximum penalty for certain violations concerning asbestos hazard abatement; allocates money from increased penalties to asbestos programs. [read the full text] – 2023-01-10.
A573 (Pass) – Provides for expedited construction inspections. [read the full text] – 2023-01-05.
S588 (Pass) – Directs DOE to develop New Jersey Student Learning Standards in information literacy. [read the full text] – 2023-01-04.
Bills Vetoed so far this year:
A2002 (Conditional Veto) – Requires State registrar to permit county surrogate to provide a certified copy of death certificate to an authorized person under certain circumstances. [read the full text] – 2023-01-10.
Bills Schedule to be heard this month:
S3480 (Intro, 25%) – "The Small Business Health Insurance Affordability Act"; revises certain requirements for individual and small employer health benefits plans. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12. [Hearing: Jan 26 @ 1:00 pm, To Senate Commerce Committee]
S3460 (Intro, 25%) – Establishes certification program for businesses owned by LGBTQ+ persons. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12. [Hearing: Jan 26 @ 1:00 pm, To Senate Commerce Committee]
