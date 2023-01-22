Applications Open for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy - (application deadline) is Saturday April 15, 2023. Photo by Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

The Morris Township, Morris Plains, and Morristown Police Departments are extremely excited to bring the children of our community the opportunity to participate in the annual Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy. Applications are available for this year's summer program!

Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

The annual Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy is a comprehensive two-week program focusing on:

Education for junior recruits from numerous agencies

Familiarization with internal departments and the criminal justice system

Physical Training

Hands-on Learning and Application

Qualifications

Must be a seventh or eighth-grade student from a school within Morris Township, Morris Plains, or Morristown at the time of application.

Returning recruits can be of high school age

Complete the enrollment application

All forms must be received by April 15, 2023, for consideration. Please include payment. If for some reason your application is denied, your check will be returned to you. Checks are only deposited upon acceptance into the academy.

The cost to attend the academy is $200. Payment is due with the completed application. For those families who are in need of financial assistance in order to attend, the Morris-Police Departments will be sponsoring a number of recruits based on financial need. Please complete the Sponsorship Request form and return it with your completed application. The Morris-Police Departments are only accepting a limited number of recruits and slots will be given out on a first come/first serve basis.

Applications for the Junior Police Academy can be mailed to:

Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

Attn: Ptl. Tia McIver [nmciver@mtpd1422.com]

49 Woodland Ave.

Morris Township, NJ 07960

Contact the Morris-Police Departments with any questions or concerns at (973) 326-7450 or hglogolich@mtpd1422.com.

"With your support, we expect to educate and enrich the children of our community and give them an unforgettable and valuable experience based on our core values of community service, discipline, and respect." - The Morris Township, Morris Plains, and Morristown Police Departments.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan or click to donate! Photo by Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.