Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals.

Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)

Yesterday, January 17, 2023, Atlantic Health system’s Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains was, for the first time, named among America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023 – becoming the ninth hospital in NJ to make the list.

The Best Hospitals in New Jersey, according to Healthgrades.com:

Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ (Top 50) Overlook Medical Center, Summit, NJ (Top 50) Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ (Top 100) Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ (Top 250) Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ (Top 250) Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro, NJ (Top 250) Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ (Top 250) Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel, NJ (Top 250) Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains, NJ (Top 250)

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center were ranked among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for the eighth and fourth consecutive year, respectively. They are the only two hospitals in New Jersey named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals in 2023 (and both are a part of Atlantic Health system).

A Top 50 ranking places Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers among the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates across 4,500 hospitals in the USA.

Morristown Medical Center has received the following recognition from Healthgrades.com:

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care Award™ (2023, 2022, 2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in treating pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis, and diabetic emergencies.

- Superior clinical outcomes in treating pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis, and diabetic emergencies. America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery Award™ (2023, 2022) - Superior clinical outcomes in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, carotid surgery, and peripheral vascular bypass surgery.

- Superior clinical outcomes in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, carotid surgery, and peripheral vascular bypass surgery. Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™ (2023, 2022, 2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in bariatric (weight loss) surgery.

- Superior clinical outcomes in bariatric (weight loss) surgery. Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award™ (2023, 2022, 2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, and treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds, and pancreatitis.

- Superior clinical outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, and treating bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds, and pancreatitis. Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™ (2023) - Superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, and upper gastrointestinal surgery.

- Superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, and upper gastrointestinal surgery. Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ (2023) - Superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement.

- Superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement. Stroke Care Excellence Award™ (2023, 2022) - Superior clinical outcomes in the care and treatment of stroke.

- Superior clinical outcomes in the care and treatment of stroke. America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award™ (2022, 2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment, and heart valve surgery.

- Superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack treatment, heart failure treatment, and heart valve surgery. Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ (2022, 2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in gynecological surgery.

- Superior clinical outcomes in gynecological surgery. Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™ (2022, 2021) - Superior clinical care of women during and after childbirth.

- Superior clinical care of women during and after childbirth. Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award™ (2022) - Superior clinical outcomes during and after childbirth and in surgeries that treat diseases and conditions of the female reproductive system.

- Superior clinical outcomes during and after childbirth and in surgeries that treat diseases and conditions of the female reproductive system. Surgical Care Excellence Award™ (2022) - Superior clinical outcomes in surgical care across 15 of the most common in-hospital surgical procedures including cardiac, vascular, joint replacement, prostate, spine, and gastrointestinal surgeries.

- Superior clinical outcomes in surgical care across 15 of the most common in-hospital surgical procedures including cardiac, vascular, joint replacement, prostate, spine, and gastrointestinal surgeries. America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement Award™ (2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement.

- Superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement. America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award™ (2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgery, spinal fusion, hip fracture treatment, hip replacement, and total knee replacement.

- Superior clinical outcomes in back and neck surgery, spinal fusion, hip fracture treatment, hip replacement, and total knee replacement. America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award™ (2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery.

- Superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery. Vascular Surgery Excellence Award™ (2021) - Superior clinical outcomes in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, carotid surgery, and peripheral vascular bypass surgery.

This year’s analysis of America’s Best Hospitals reveals a stark contrast in patient outcomes between the top 250 and the remaining 4,250 hospitals. In fact, if all hospitals performed similarly to America’s 250 Best, more than 170,000 lives could have been saved between 2018 and 2020.

Patients that received care at one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals were, in many cases, nearly 70% less likely to experience severe complications from treatments and surgeries than patients at hospitals not recognized in Healthgrades 250 Best.

