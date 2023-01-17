Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in Englewood Photo by Morristown Minute

Route 4 in Inglewood will see overnight lane closures for the next several months as at least one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction.

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced last week varying lane closures on Route 4 eastbound and westbound over the next several months, as part of the Jones Road Bridge over Route 4 replacement project in Englewood, Bergen County.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, January 16, until 6 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, and continuing Monday through Friday nights at the same times over the next several months, varying lanes will be closed on Route 4 eastbound and westbound underneath the Jones Road Bridge over Route 4. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained overnight.

The lane closures are necessary to install shielding underneath the bridge, which will allow for the start of demolition work. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays or plan an alternate route.

The $20.7 million federally funded project will replace the Jones Road Bridge over Route 4 in Englewood Bergen County. The new bridge will be approximately three feet higher to improve under-clearance issues on Route 4.

Work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news.

