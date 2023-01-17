$14M Federal Grant to Support NJ Youth Mental Health

Even before the pandemic, mental health challenges were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people Photo by Morristown Minute

New Jersey Department of Education receives a $14M federal grant to support youth mental health efforts.

-

Even before the pandemic, mental health challenges were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people, with up to 1 in 5 children ages 2 to 17 in the US with a reported mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder.

In an effort to combat this epidemic, the Department of Education announced last week that New Jersey has been awarded a five-year, $14 million federal grant to expand school-based mental health services for students.

The School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program funding will be used to expand the number of psychologists, counselors, and social workers in New Jersey schools with the greatest need.

The U.S. Department of Education grant will provide New Jersey with $3.2 million in federal funding in the first year, and at least $2.7 million each year over the next four years. New Jersey has pledged to match the federal grant funding with $1 million annually in state funds.

The NJDOE will distribute funds to school districts through a competitive grant process that will target communities with higher levels of poverty and the greatest need. The program will not only focus on expanding the number of mental health professionals working in school districts, but it will also help diversify the cohort of professionals who provide school-based mental health services to students.

The $14 million School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program will complement other efforts in New Jersey to combat the youth mental health crisis. For example:

Leveraging over $55 million of federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal and Recovery Funds in the American Rescue Plan to support interagency efforts to improve access to mental health services for New Jersey youth.

The NJDOE has designated nearly $80 million from the state’s set-aside funding for Mental Health Support & Services funding to help districts build a continuum of school-based mental health services for students and educators, in coordination with existing county and local services. Allocations for these funds were based upon total student enrollment, with a minimum of $45,000 per local educational agency (i.e., district, charter school or renaissance school project, or approved private school for students with disabilities).

In 2020, the Governor established a mental health working group, which developed and published the New Jersey Comprehensive School-Based Mental Health Resource Guide. The document provides a comprehensive roadmap for schools to evaluate their mental health services and establish programs to provide services and interventions to support students.

In 2021, the Governor signed legislation to create a grant program to encourage school districts to partner with colleges and universities in training school-based mental health services providers.

In 2021, the Governor also signed legislation to establish a “Mental Health Screening in Schools Grant Program” which provides $1 million to establish depression screenings in schools selected for participation and then assess the success of the program.

In the coming months, the NJDOE will release more information about the competitive grant process for the School-Based Mental Health Services Grant Program and will provide additional resources and assistance to help districts more effectively recruit and retain mental health professionals.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan or click to donate Photo by Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.