It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts Residents

Fire response training took place Sunday, January 15. Residents may have noticed heavy emergency response and smoke, it was only a drill.

The Roxbury Township Fire Department alerted the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights, and even smoke on Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge this past Sunday.

The department performed a fire training exercise at an empty building on 105 Lakeside Boulevard in Landing on Jan. 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Fire trucks and personnel were on site, entering the building, and exiting onto the roadway.

The appearance of smoke was present due to the equipment being used during the exercise.

The building is one of several in that location that has been purchased by Morris County and slated for demolition to construct the new Landing Road Bridge, a project delayed by property acquisitions and some environmental issues on one parcel. The project, slated to begin this year, will include improvements to the Landing Road/Lakeside Boulevard intersection.

The historic, two-lane bridge, which spans NJ Transit tracks and a parking area, was built in 1907 by the Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad. The County of Morris will replace it with a four-lane structure, but it will retain the twin-span appearance of the original bridge.

