Morristown, NJ

Morris County Honors Dr. Martin Luther King

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BM8Rs_0kHTgY7B00
53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration in MorristownPhoto byMorristown Minute

Morristown celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with a town-wide celebration at the Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown.

-

Songs, prayers, and words of hope from clerics, community leaders, and public officials highlighted the day-long 53rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration in Morristown yesterday.

The Martin Luther King Observance Committee, in collaboration with the Morris Area Clergy Council and the African American Clergy Association, hosted the annual event, beginning with an in-person service at the Calvary Baptist Church of Morristown at which Morris County Board of County Commissioners Director John Krickus provided remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQYEN_0kHTgY7B00
Commissioner Krickus offers remarks at the Dr. Martin Luther King observance in MorristownPhoto byMorristown Minute
This year’s theme, “From Dream To Action: Healing Our Divisions,” says so much; as what are words without action. Dr. King was one of the few who excelled at both … In addressing actions for the future, Dr. King said, “Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” Director Krickus said. “Ladies and gentlemen I would suggest there has never been a greater opportunity for us to come together, to develop and use our God-given talents, to bend the arc of economic and social justice at a faster pace, so our actions can realize the dream.

(Full Remarks Below)

Dr. David A. Hollowell, Chair of the Martin Luther King Observance Committee, provided the welcome remarks, followed by an invocation from Monsignor John Hart from the Assumption Church of Morristown, songs from the Calvary Baptist Praise Team, and a benediction by Pastor Jerry M. Carter, Jr. of the Calvary Baptist Church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guRWF_0kHTgY7B00
Dr. Hollowell offered welcoming remarks to the eventPhoto byMorristown Minute
Particularly in this time of pandemic affliction, political chaos, and social unrest, we believe that this is a great time to demonstrate that the important work of building a harmonious and loving community remains a high priority. To this end, we have adopted as our theme this year, “From Dream to Action: Healing our Divisions,” the Committee said in a statement about the event.

Yesterday marked the 38th year that the birthday of Dr. King was commemorated as a national holiday. The Morristown service, which has become an annual staple in the Morris County community, was followed by a series of panel discussions that also were available virtually through the Observance Committee website.

Participants included U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill and the Rev. Dr. David Jefferson of the Metropolitan Baptist Church of Newark, who provided the keynote address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18YY18_0kHTgY7B00
Painting of Martin Luther King JrPhoto byMorristown Minute

Full Remarks of Commissioner Director John Krickus:

"I wish everyone a blessed Martin Luther King Day.

It is an honor to represent you and all Morris County residents as director of the county Board of Commissioners.

This year’s theme, “From Dream To Action: Healing Our Divisions,” says so much, as what are words without action?

Dr. King was one of the few who excelled at both.

Before talking about actions for the future, let me briefly talk about this past year.

At our Morris County administrative building, on Juneteenth, we unveiled a plaque to Vicki Craig and Art in the Atrium. Viki is one of only three people so honored.

Our Memorial Day service was graced with a powerful keynote address by my brother Marine Emerson Crooks, who shared words only a Vietnam veteran could express.

This past summer, Morristown held a wonderful celebration for William “Butch” Barber, who as I surmised from all his accomplishments, Butch must have had a 30-hour day to get all the things done he signed up for.

In addressing actions for the future, Dr. King said, “Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

He said that at a time when the schoolhouse door was blocked in too many places, dividing us by race.

Today in Morris County, Dr. Iacono at County College Of Morris, Superintendent Moffit of Morris County Vocation District, they stand at the schoolhouse door -- ready to welcome everyone with more resources than ever.

We are in the process of expanding Vo-tech by 500 students with programs in health care, technology, manufacturing, finance.

CCM has just expanded with a new Advanced Engineering And Manufacturing Center and will be adding an expansion of the Culinary Program And Entrepreneurship Center.

Ladies and gentlemen, I would suggest there has never been a greater opportunity for us to come together, to develop and use our God-given talents to bend the arc of economic and social justice at a faster pace, so our actions can realize the dream.

Thank you and God bless."

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuO89_0kHTgY7B00
Scan or click to donatePhoto byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# martin luther king# celebration# holiday# event# history

Comments / 1

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
6K followers

More from Morristown Minute

Morristown, NJ

What To Do in Morristown This Week

Events in and around Morristown this week and next. Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week. Events in and around Morristown, NJ on the Morristown Minute calendar from Tuesday, January 24 to Monday, January 30, 2023.

Read full story

New Laws in NJ 2023, So Far

S275 (Pass) – Permits pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives pursuant to a standing order, in accordance with protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners. [read the full text] – 2023-01-13. S1034 (Pass) – Establishes New Jersey Siblings' Bill of Rights. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Applications Open for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy

The Morris Township, Morris Plains, and Morristown Police Departments are extremely excited to bring the children of our community the opportunity to participate in the annual Tri-Morris Junior Police Academy.Applications are available for this year's summer program!

Read full story

$24.3M to Local Governments, Nonprofits, Enhancing NJs Natural Habitats

Projects will mitigate carbon emissions by enhancing urban and natural forests and restoring coastal ecosystems. This week the NJ Department of Environmental Protection announced it had awarded a total of $24.3 million in Natural Climate Solutions Grants to local governments and nonprofits around the state to create, restore, and enhance New Jersey’s green spaces and tree canopies in urban areas, salt marshes, and forests.

Read full story
2 comments

NJs 2024 Energy Master Plan, Transitioning NJ to 100% Clean Energy by 2050

The 2024 EMP accelerates NJs updated climate goals to reach a 100% clean energy economy by 2050. Today, January 20, 2023, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the planning of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024, reflecting New Jersey’s updated climate goals to reach a 100% clean energy economy by 2050.

Read full story
21 comments
Morris County, NJ

Long Valley Middle School Removes LGBTQ Rainbow Signs After Backlash

Long Valley Middle School in Morris County has replaced its rainbow signs that once symbolized their school as a safe place for LGBTQ students after facing backlash. Once a symbol for equality and safety, the rainbow signs that hung around Long Valley Middle School will come down, says Peter Turnammian, Washington Township School district Superintendent.

Read full story
9 comments
Morristown, NJ

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)

Read full story
1 comments
Englewood, NJ

Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in Englewood

Route 4 in Inglewood will see overnight lane closures for the next several months as at least one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced last week varying lane closures on Route 4 eastbound and westbound over the next several months, as part of the Jones Road Bridge over Route 4 replacement project in Englewood, Bergen County.

Read full story

$14M Federal Grant to Support NJ Youth Mental Health

New Jersey Department of Education receives a $14M federal grant to support youth mental health efforts. Even before the pandemic, mental health challenges were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people, with up to 1 in 5 children ages 2 to 17 in the US with a reported mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral disorder.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

It Was Just A Drill! Morris County Fire Alerts Residents

Fire response training took place Sunday, January 15. Residents may have noticed heavy emergency response and smoke, it was only a drill. The Roxbury Township Fire Department alerted the public not to be alarmed by the sight of emergency first responders, flashing lights, and even smoke on Lakeside Boulevard near the Landing Road Bridge this past Sunday.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery

While on probation, a Newark man burglarizes a Morris Township home, steals a car, and rams a vehicle into police during a high-speed chase. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Sheriff James M. Gannon, and Morris Township Police Chief Robert Shearer announce the arrest of Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, NJ

Historic “Farewell to Lincoln” Painting Leaves Madison, NJ. See It Before Its Gone!

Before the historic, life-size painting of Abraham Lincoln leaves Madison, NJ, visitors will have one last chance to catch a glimpse on Jan. 20. Earlier this week it was announced that the historic Abraham Lincoln painting, which proudly hangs on the wall in the Hartley Dodge Memorial Council Chambers, will begin its five-year loan to the National Portrait Gallery later this month.

Read full story

Extended Deadline for Renters, Homeowners to Claim Up to $1,500 in Relief

Governor Murphy announces an extended deadline (Feb. 28) for renters and homeowners to file for the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. During his State of the State Address on January 10, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program.

Read full story
1 comments

New Bill Establishes NJ Siblings Bill of Rights

A new bill out of the State of NJ that supplements the Child Placement Bill of Rights will focus on the importance of maintaining sibling relationships in the child welfare system.

Read full story
3 comments

A Review of Gov. Murphy’s 2023 State of the State Address

Governor Murphy reviews his administration’s efforts in 2022 and outlines what’s to come in 2023 in State the State address. On Tuesday, Governor Murphy delivered the first in-person State of the State address since January 2020 at the State House in Trenton – Murphy’s fifth State of the State address since the start of his administration.

Read full story
6 comments

NJ Prohibits TikTok, Other High-Risk Software on State Devices

Governor Murphy announces cybersecurity directive prohibiting the use of high-risk software, like TikTok and WeChat, on State devices. This week Governor Murphy announced the issuance of a State cybersecurity directive to prohibit the use of “high-risk software and services,” including TikTok, on State provided or managed devices. This new directive will apply to all departments, agencies, boards, bodies, commissions, and other instrumentalities of the Executive Branch of the New Jersey State Government.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Holiday Giving Campaign in Rockaway Township a Success

A Holiday Giving Campaign organized in Rockaway Township had the modest goal of raising $1,000 and 100lbs of food for those in need; they raised nearly $2k and 350lbs of food. Challenges brought on during the past few years by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy have led to a greater degree of need among local Morris County families, especially as the holidays approached.

Read full story

Celebrate 40 Years of Service with NJ Transit

NJ Transit celebrates four decades of history with numerous events throughout the year! There hasn’t been this much active station work on the rail system at one time since the 1800s!

Read full story
1 comments

Need Help Paying Rent? Section 8 Housing Voucher Enrollment Opens Jan. 17

The enrollment period for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program will begin January 17 at 9 AM until Feb. 3 at 5 PM, apply for help paying your rent!. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online at: www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy