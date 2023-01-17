Residential Burglary, Auto Theft Arrest, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery

Morris County police arrest man accused of burglary, theft, and more Photo by Bernie Almanzar on Unsplash

While on probation, a Newark man burglarizes a Morris Township home, steals a car, and rams a vehicle into police during a high-speed chase.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Sheriff James M. Gannon, and Morris Township Police Chief Robert Shearer announce the arrest of Tysean Ware, 20, of Newark.

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Morris Township Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that Ware twice entered a Morris Township residence, where a minor was present in the home. After that, video surveillance of Ware showed him getting into and stealing the resident’s 2021 Mercedes SL500 Maybach.

The investigation revealed Ware was in Morristown that day for a scheduled visit with his Morris County Recovery Court Probation Officer. Ware was dropped off and picked up from his probation visit in a stolen Range Rover. The stolen Range Rover was recovered in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County, with proceeds from burglaries that occurred on January 10, 2023, in Mendham Township and Morris Township.

In June of 2022, Ware was convicted of stealing a motor vehicle and eluding stemming from an incident in Florham Park. Ware was admitted into the Morris County Recovery Court Program, over the State’s objection.

On the evening of January 11, 2023, police in Secaucus were involved in an incident with Ware while he was driving the stolen Mercedes-Maybach, which ultimately led to Ware ramming a Secaucus patrol vehicle.

Following this incident, the stolen Mercedes-Maybach was recovered a short time later in Newark. Ware has been charged in Secaucus with second-degree eluding and second-degree receiving stolen property.

On January 12, 2023, members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Operations Division, the New Jersey State Police, and the Newark Police Department arrested Tysean Ware while he was entering a vehicle outside his Newark residence.

Tysean Ware has been charged with:

Conspiracy to commit theft, a crime of the second degree;

Theft, a crime of the second degree (motor vehicle);

Theft, a crime of the third degree (personal property)

Conspiracy to commit burglary, a crime of the third degree;

Burglary (three counts), a crime of the third degree;

Criminal Trespass, a fourth-degree crime.

This arrest was the result of excellent police work by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Operations Division, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office (Trends & Analysis Team and Crime Scene Investigation), the Morris Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, the Newark Police Department, and our law enforcement partners.

Senior Assistant Prosecutor Erin Callahan is representing the State in this prosecution.

Ware was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility on the complaint warrants pending a pretrial detention hearing.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent until he has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

