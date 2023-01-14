A Review of Gov. Murphy’s 2023 State of the State Address

Governor Murphy delivers the 2023 State of the State address Photo by Morristown Minute

Governor Murphy reviews his administration’s efforts in 2022 and outlines what’s to come in 2023 in State the State address.

On Tuesday, Governor Murphy delivered the first in-person State of the State address since January 2020 at the State House in Trenton – Murphy’s fifth State of the State address since the start of his administration.

The governor highlighted accomplishments of the past five years, announced upcoming projects, and committed to making New Jersey “the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”

Some of the achievements Governor Murphy spoke on include:

During Murphy’s address, the Governor also spoke to several of his administration’s priorities for the upcoming year, such as:

