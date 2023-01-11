Need Help Paying Rent? Section 8 Housing Voucher Enrollment Opens Jan. 17

Apply for help paying your rent Photo by Morristown Minute

The enrollment period for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program will begin January 17 at 9 AM until Feb. 3 at 5 PM, apply for help paying your rent!

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online at: www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program is a federally funded program that provides housing subsidies to New Jersey residents so that they can obtain decent, safe, and sanitary housing. Persons applying to the waiting list must be eighteen (18) years of age or older to apply or be an emancipated minor and meet all applicable federal income and eligibility requirements.

A total of 20,000 households will be selected through a random lottery system and placed on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.

DCA has adopted the following preferences for admission to the waiting list: Veterans, Homeless, Disabled, Domestic Violence, and Local Residents. Applicants who qualify for one or more preferences will have priority for selection for placement on the waiting list. United States Armed Forces Veterans, and their surviving spouses in accordance with New Jersey Administrative Code (N.J.A.C.) 5:40-2.5., have the highest priority.

Individuals who claim to have a preference must meet all eligibility criteria for a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program at the time of selection from the waiting list.

Only one (1) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-application per household will be accepted. Applicants should select all preferences that apply to them.

When: The open enrollment period is Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 9:00 AM EST., to Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 PM EST.

All Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications will be selected through a random lottery process. Applicants who qualify for a preference shall have priority for placement on the waiting list. Preference includes Veterans, Homeless and Domestic Violence, Local Residents, and Disabled individuals. United States Armed Forces Veterans, and their surviving spouses in accordance with New Jersey Administrative Code (N.J.A.C.) 5:40-2.5., have the highest priority.

How: The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications will be available only online at: https://www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559. Only, one (1) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-application per household will be accepted. Duplicate Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications will not be considered. Paper pre-applications will not be accepted unless a reasonable accommodation is necessary. Please contact DCA-DHCR at 609-292-4080 and select Option 9 from the menu and request a reasonable accommodation, during the hours of 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM seven days a week, or email customer.service@dca.nj.gov, during open enrollment.

Submission of a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-application does not guarantee placement on the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.

Where: The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-application can be submitted ONLINE with the use of a personal computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet by going online at https://www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559.

Information Required: Names, social security numbers, birthdates, and income information for all individuals living in the household must be included.

Income is defined as Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), Social Security Retirement, Social Security Disability, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), pensions, child support, alimony, unemployment, temporary disability, wages, self-employment earning, etc., for all individuals living in the household.

An email address is required to apply. If you do not have one, the pre-application process will allow you to create one. If you need assistance in another language the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-application is available in 90 languages and can be found at https://www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559

at the top right of the pre-application.

Reasonable Accommodation: DCA will accept reasonable accommodations request from disabled individuals on a case-by-case basis. An individual can call DCA Customer Service Unit at 609-292-4080, Option 9 if a reasonable accommodation is needed during the hours of 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM seven days a week or email: customer.service@dca.nj.gov during the opening period.

Income Limits: At the time of selection from the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list, applicants must meet the income limits of the county where they will be residing and provide proof of residency. The below Chart only goes up to 8 household members. If you have a larger household, please contact DCA at 609-292-4080 and select Option 9 for assistance in determining the maximum income limits for your household. The below Income Limits show the income limits that are in effect now for Morris County.

MORRIS: 1) $40,250; 2) $46,000; 3) $51,750; 4) $57,500; 5) $62,100; 6) $66,700; 7) $71,300; 8) $75,900.

Lottery Process: Once the waiting list open enrollment period ends, a computerized lottery selection process will be used to select 20,000 Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications after sorting preferences. Submission of a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-application does not guarantee placement on a waiting list, eligibility, or an offer of a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher.

