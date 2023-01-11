Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ

Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey Photo by Morristown Minute

The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals.

Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!

Submit a preliminary application at www.AfforableHomesNewJersey.com and join the Morristown Rental Waiting List by February 21, 2023, to be included in the random lottery number drawing to determine the waitlist priority order. (If you don’t have an email address, call 609-664-2769 ext. 5)

As of today, affordable rentals are available at:

Max on Morris is a new development at 175 Morris Street (you may have noticed the construction is nearing completion). Unit amenities include central AC, dishwasher, and washer & dryer. Community amenities include a conference room and resident lounge.

Parking is also available onsite in this new development at $150 per parking space. And Max on Morris is Pet Friendly! (But it is a smoke-free community).

Although any income-eligible household/resident may apply, residents and workers of Essex, Morris, Union, and Warren counties will be given priority over residents from other counties or states.

Four NEW rentals are also expected to be available in the spring of 2023 in Morristown. Rents, not including utilities are listed below.

MAXIMUM INCOME LIMITS PER HOUSEHOLD: **Income limits may differ for some locations in the municipality.

[HOUSEHOLD SIZE - VERY LOW $ - LOW $ - MODERATE $]

$24,190 - $40,317 - $64,507 $27,646 - $46,077 - $73,723 $31,102 - $51,836 - $82,938 $34,558 - $57,596 - $92,154 $37,322 - $62,204 - $99,526 $40,087 - $66,811 - $106,898 $42,851 - $71,419 - $114,270 $45,616 - $76,027 - $121,643

