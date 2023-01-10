Morris Plains, NJ

‘The American’ Luxury Apartments Aim for Early 2023 Opening in Morris Plains

The American, under construction in August, 2022Photo byJMF Properties

Another 125 luxury apartments are coming to Morris Plains, with JMF Properties 'The American' residential community expected to open early this year.

JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. 

Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains.

The American, expected to open soon.Photo byJMF Properties

As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants, and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.

Residents of The American will also be less than a mile from two premium retail properties JMF and partners are developing, Morris Marketplace, which will deliver 140,000 square feet of retail space and a variety of community-oriented attractions, and Cedar Village, where a brand-new 7-Eleven with gas is rising on a property anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement.

New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJPhoto byMorristown Minute

In addition to the well-connected location, the community will provide a well-balanced lifestyle, with plush, modern residences and a generous collection of amenities. For more information or to join The American’s waitlist, prospective renters can visit www.jmfrentals.com or call 973-354-5555. 

Guests who join the waitlist will be among the first invited to take a private tour of the building and the first to receive information on the community’s opening rental rates and limited-time incentives. 

“We are happy to announce that The American will make its debut in early 2023, bringing an entirely new type of luxury housing to Morris Plains,” said Joe Forgione, the Founder and Principal of JMF Properties. “The American will feature an exceptional location near the train station and charming downtown shops and restaurants, which we were able to enhance by providing direct pedestrian access from The American Road to downtown Morris Plains, where no connection was previously available. In today’s market, with new-construction suburban rentals in high demand, we believe this will be a popular choice for Morris County renters, as well as an important asset for the Morris Plains community for many years to come.” 

The American was designed with residents' quality of life in mind, offering an upscale living experience focused on convenience, comfort, and day-to-day enjoyment. JMF’s signature “inside out” approach to development, which places the resident experience at the center of all decision-making, will deliver a variety of spacious one- and two-bedroom residences, including den layouts and private outdoor space in select homes.

The American, an artist rendering–now under construction by LennarPhoto byJMF Properties

The residences will offer up to 1,390 square feet of living space and include features such as nine-foot ceilings, seven-inch composite plank floors, energy-efficient LED light fixtures, Energy Star-certified appliances, and oversized windows with custom shade treatments. 

In-unit washer/dryer combo, Moen faucets and shower fixtures, marble mosaic showers, porcelain bath floors, a high-performance heating/cooling system, and Saflok Saffire entry locks with Bluetooth remote feature option are among the many additional finishing touches included. 

The gourmet kitchens at The American will stand out for their combination of elegance and high-performance features. Renters will find European-style two-tone kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops with under-mount stainless steel sink and faucet, glass tile backsplashes, Whirlpool stainless steel gas burner cooktops, XOC stainless steel glide out visor range vented hoods, Samsung stainless steel refrigerators, and Blomberg dishwashers in every home.

JMF Properties integrated more than 20,000 square feet of dedicated indoor and outdoor amenity space into The American’s design, with the goal of enhancing resident wellness, enjoyment, and quality of life. 

Upon entering, residents and guests will be greeted by a luxe lobby and lounge with an iron and glass vestibule, polished porcelain Statuary tile, and a fireplace. 

The cutting-edge fitness center will feature state-of-the-art Matrix equipment and a separate personal training studio with a TRX system, kettlebells, a pro boxing punching bag, and yoga equipment. 

A business center with a coffee bar and conference rooms, private enclosed workspaces, a second-floor lounge with fireplace and coffee bar, a theatre room, a golf simulator, and a billiards room round out the amenity offerings. 

Outside, a courtyard with a variety of seating and dining areas, a fire pit, BBQ grills, and intricate landscaping details will provide residents with opportunities to relax in the fresh air. 

A controlled access main entry, electronic doorman, onsite covered garage parking, additional exterior parking, onsite management, private storage lockers, and other conveniences and services will also be available to residents.

Developer’s conception of the Morris Marketplace in Morris TownshipPhoto byJMF Properties

Situated in the heart of Morris County, Morris Plains is a charming borough of close to 6,000 residents. Its town center is just a short walk from The American, where restaurants and eateries such as Arthur’s Tavern, Carmel Haifa Middle Eastern, Time for a Bagel, Tony’s Pizza, and Scoop Station Ice Cream line attractive Speedwell Avenue. 

The many restaurants, shops, festivals, and cultural attractions of downtown Morristown are just a 2.5-mile drive away. Central Park of Morris County, a massive 420-acre recreation complex, is situated directly on the western border of Morris Plains, giving residents easy access to athletic fields, roller hockey rinks, sand volleyball courts, a five-acre dog park, children’s play areas, a natural amphitheater, disc golf course, and 11 miles of trails.

Nearby Morris Marketplace will soon welcome retail businesses such as Burlington department store, Lidl grocery, Starbucks, Restore Wellness, Hand & Stone, Scenthound, Mattress Warehouse, Optimum, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Habit Burger, AT&T, Orangetheory Fitness, European Wax, Panda Express, Taco Bell, Wells Fargo, and more. More than just a place to shop, Morris Marketplace will also offer children’s play areas, pocket parks, splash pads, seating areas, outdoor dining areas, and other active and passive recreation spaces. 

Nestled between Morristown, Morris Township, Parsippany, and Hanover Township, Morris Plains offers easy access to highways such as Route 287, Route 80, Route 202, Route 24, and Route 10. Manhattan is a 30-mile drive away, or commutable via NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains station, which offers direct service to New York Penn Station. Morristown is also accessible by train, just a four-minute ride away. 

For more information on The American, visit www.jmfrentals.com. For more information on JMF Properties, visit www.jmfproperties.com.

