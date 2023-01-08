Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Bernards Township

Somerville Road Bridge Closure for Construction Work Photo by Nabeel Syed on Unsplash

I-78 eastbound overnight lane closures require next week, beginning 1/9/2023.

The Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning Monday as the Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 project advances in Bernards Township, Somerset County.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, January 9, the Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 is scheduled to be closed and detoured to replace the bridge deck. Access to local roads and residences will be maintained.

The following detours are expected to be in place until summer of 2024:

Somerville Road northbound detour:

Motorists on Somerville Road northbound will be directed to turn right onto Mountain Road, which is before the bridge Turn left onto Martinsville Road/Liberty Corner Road and continue over the I-78 overpass Turn left onto Allen Road back to Somerville Road

Somerville Road southbound detour:

Motorists on Somerville Road southbound will be directed to turn left onto Allen Road, which is before the bridge Turn right onto Martinsville Road/Liberty Corner Road and continue over the I-78 overpass Turn right onto Mountain Road back to Somerville Road

In addition, beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, January 9 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, and continuing nightly Monday through Friday as required, lane closures are scheduled on I-78 eastbound for shielding and utilities work under the Somerville Road Bridge. One lane of traffic will be maintained overnight.

The $6.2 million federally-funded Somerville Road Bridges over I-78 project will replace the deck of the Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 in Bernards Township, Somerset County. Initial work will include rockfall mitigation on I-78 and utility relocation on Somerville Road.

The project is anticipated to be complete in the summer of 2024.

