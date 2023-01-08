Morris County Government Reorganizes for 2023

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXxbZ_0k7Yjt5L00
Morris County Sheriff's Office Joint Honor Guard playing the bagpipesPhoto byMorristown Minute

Morris County officials were sworn in on January 6 in the county's official reorganization ceremony for the new year.

-

Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in tonight as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo, and Christine Myers were sworn into new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term.

Commissioner Krickus was sworn in as Director of the Board by state Sen. Steven Oroho as the Commissioner’s wife, Carolyn, held the bible.

“Morris County is the best run county in New Jersey, by far,” said Director Krickus, noting multiple accomplishments achieved by the county. “Some of the safest towns in New Jersey; county property taxes are among the lowest in the state, and our Vocational School and County College are nationally recognized. Morris residents enjoy our leading park system, open space, farmland and historic preservation. Is this heaven? No, it’s Morris County.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jUaY_0k7Yjt5L00
Director Krickus and his wife as he was sworn inPhoto byMorristown Minute

Commissioner Myers, who had previously served on the board from 2016 to 2018, was sworn into her new term in office by Morris County Counsel John Napolitano, as her husband, Stan, held the bible. She was sworn in as Deputy Director of the Board by her nephew, attorney Robert Ferguson III.

The meeting opened with the swearing-in of Commissioner Cabana, the longest-serving member on the board, now beginning his tenth term. Sen. Anthony Bucco officiated as the bible was held by Amy Bucco, the Commissioner’s sister and the senator’s wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfZvU_0k7Yjt5L00
Deputy Director Myers thanks her colleagues after being sworn inPhoto byMorristown Minute

Commissioner Mastrangelo was sworn in by his daughter, Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Brittney Mastrangelo, as the Commissioner’s wife, Debbie, held the bible.

Sheriff Gannon was sworn in by Morris/Sussex Superior Court Assignment Judge Stuart Minkowitz. The Bible was held by the Sheriff’s daughter, Kate, along with his son-in-law, Matt, his grandchildren, Luca and Ella, and his girlfriend, Lisa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyHBP_0k7Yjt5L00
Commissioner Cabana is sworn in by Sen. BuccoPhoto byMorristown Minute

The annual Morris County Reorganization Meeting was held in person in the Commissioners’ 5th Floor Public Meeting Room at the Morris County Administration & Records Building with full public attendance. It was the first time since 2020 and the onset of the pandemic that the reorganization meeting was not predominantly virtual.

Returning for the event was the Morris County Sheriff's Office Joint Honor Guard, with Robert McNally, Deputy Chief of Investigations of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, playing the bagpipes. They were joined by a crowd of well-wishers, family, friends, and public officials packing into the meeting room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yO4XL_0k7Yjt5L00
Commissioner Mastrangelo is sworn in by his daughterPhoto byMorristown Minute

The National Anthem was sung by Ella Conroy and Victoria Cooney who are 10th-grade students at the Morris County Vocational School. Ella is in the academy for design and Victoria is in the Academy for Biotechnology.

Invocations were provided by Monsignor John Hart of The Assumption Parish in Morristown and a benediction was provided by Father Stepan Bilyk of Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whippany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZNNE_0k7Yjt5L00
Sheriff Gannon is sworn in with his family by his sidePhoto byMorristown Minute

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners will hold their next work session and regular meeting on Jan. 11, 2022. The work session begins at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings will continue to be held in public in the Administration & Records Building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWMh2_0k7Yjt5L00
The National Anthem was sung by Ella Conroy and Victoria Cooney who are 10th-grade students at the Morris County Vocational SchoolPhoto byMorristown Minute

-

