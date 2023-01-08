First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ

First-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl Photo by Morristown Minute

Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez, age 26, of Newark, NJ, was charged with:

Distribution of Heroin in a quantity of five ounces or more, in violation of 2C:35-5a(1)b(1), a crime of the 1st degree.

in a quantity of five ounces or more, in violation of 2C:35-5a(1)b(1), a crime of the 1st degree. Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin in a quantity of five ounces or more, in violation of N.J.S 2C:5-2a(1)/2C:35-5a(1)b(1), a crime of the 2nd Degree.

in a quantity of five ounces or more, in violation of N.J.S 2C:5-2a(1)/2C:35-5a(1)b(1), a crime of the 2nd Degree. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine in a quantity of five ounces or more, in violation of N.J.S 2C:5-2a(1)/2C:35-5a(1)b(1), a crime of the 2nd Degree.

in a quantity of five ounces or more, in violation of N.J.S 2C:5-2a(1)/2C:35-5a(1)b(1), a crime of the 2nd Degree. Possession of Heroin in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10a(1), a crime of the 3rd degree.

in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10a(1), a crime of the 3rd degree. Possession with Intent to Distribute Imitation CDS , in violation of NJS 2C:35-11a, a crime of the 3rd Degree.

, in violation of NJS 2C:35-11a, a crime of the 3rd Degree. Distribution of Imitation CDS, in violation of NJS 2C:35-11a, a crime of the 3rd Degree.

Jimmy Taveras-Rodriguez was lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending his first appearance in Superior Court.

Prosecutor Carroll wishes to thank the following agencies for their assistance and commitment to the Task Force: Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, Town of Boonton Police Department, Dover Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Department of Law & Public Safety, Morristown Bureau of Police, Randolph Police Department, and the Roxbury Police Department.

The investigation and prosecution are being conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless or until he has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a Court of law.

*Fun Fact: The DEA seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every single American citizen, twice.

