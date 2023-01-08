Mount Olive Township, NJ

$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiQlk_0k7Xm20V00
Former treasurer stole $74k from junior football clubPhoto byMorristown Minute

Former Treasurer of Mount Olive Junior Football Club arrested in connection with theft of approximately $74k from the booster club.

-

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Christopher K. Kimker, and Mount Olive Township Police Chief Stephen Beecher announce the arrest of Shawn J. Collins, age 49, in connection with a theft of monies from the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association.

During the month of October 2022, the Mount Olive Township Police Department began an investigation into the alleged theft of monies from the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association by Defendant Shawn J. Collins, the former treasurer of the Booster Club. 

The investigation determined that Collins made unauthorized withdrawals of money from the Booster Club bank account, as well as failed to deposit monies collected from events and concession sales. 

The total amount of monies stolen was found to be approximately $74,000. As a result of the investigation, Defendant Shawn J. Collins was charged with Theft, Third Degree. The Defendant was charged on a Summons Complaint, processed, and released pending a court appearance.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Financial Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368ix5_0k7Xm20V00
Scan the QR code to donatePhoto byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# theft# police# football# children# sports

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
6K followers

More from Morristown Minute

Need Help Paying Rent? Section 8 Housing Voucher Enrollment Opens Jan. 17

The enrollment period for the Section 8 Housing Voucher Program will begin January 17 at 9 AM until Feb. 3 at 5 PM, apply for help paying your rent!. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online at: www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.

Read full story
12 comments
Morristown, NJ

Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ

The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!

Read full story
Rockaway, NJ

Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder Shortage

Rockaway Township Fire Chief announces the closure of Rockaway EMS and migration to 24/7 hospital-based EMS services as the nation faces a first-responder shortage. With mixed emotions, Rockaway Fire Chief Jim Russo announced effective December 31, 2022, that the Rockaway Township Volunteer EMS Division would close due to the shortage of first responders.

Read full story
Morris Plains, NJ

‘The American’ Luxury Apartments Aim for Early 2023 Opening in Morris Plains

Another 125 luxury apartments are coming to Morris Plains, with JMF Properties 'The American' residential community expected to open early this year. from Cahn Communications - [not sponsored or affiliate content]

Read full story
2 comments

New Jersey Film and Television Industry Shattered Records in 2021

$500 million investment shows the film and television industry is proving to be a boon for state and local economies. Film and television production in New Jersey shattered all previous records in 2021, with the industry spending more than half of a billion dollars in the state and creating more than 5,500 jobs.

Read full story
1 comments

Tour New Jersey’s Legendary Breweries, Wineries, & Distilleries

Get ready to sip and savor the flavors of over 200 breweries, distilleries, and wineries throughout New Jersey!. New Jersey’s craft beer scene is foaming over with more than 130 breweries currently open and more coming soon.

Read full story
2 comments
Somerset County, NJ

Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 closed and detoured beginning Monday morning in Bernards Township

I-78 eastbound overnight lane closures require next week, beginning 1/9/2023. The Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning Monday as the Somerville Road Bridge over I-78 project advances in Bernards Township, Somerset County.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Government Reorganizes for 2023

Morris County officials were sworn in on January 6 in the county's official reorganization ceremony for the new year. Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in tonight as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo, and Christine Myers were sworn into new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term.

Read full story
Morristown, NJ

First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ

Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Read full story
3 comments
Morristown, NJ

Winter Weekend Getaway in Morristown

It may not feel like it, but it's winter in Morristown! Here are some fun activities and places to stay and dine while exploring our town's rich history. *Updated 1/7/2023 at 2:51 PM with photos and links.*

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured Tonight

I-80 eastbound right and center lanes are to be closed overnight, January 6-7. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.

Read full story
2 comments
Peapack And Gladstone, NJ

Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023

Gladstone Buses Replace Trains for Emergency Repairs. Beginning at 5:30 AM on Saturday, January 7, and continuing until 3 AM Sunday, January 8, Gladstone Branch trains will be replaced by Lakeland buses to support emergency track repairs near New Providence Station.

Read full story
1 comments
Morris County, NJ

Water Repairs in Hanover Township, Potential Service Disruptions

Tomorrow, January 7, 2023, from 7am to 4pm the Southern Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority will do repairs to water service lines; disruptions in water service are possible.

Read full story
Morris County, NJ

Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System

Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.

Read full story
11 comments

Madison Borough Council 2022 Payroll Data, Highest Earners

A six-year study of all full and part-time Madison Borough employee gross pay. The Madison Borough Council has compiled a six-year study of employee gross pay. Excluded from this summary are employees who are no longer with the Borough, as well as many part-time employees, as appropriate.

Read full story
Morris Plains, NJ

Morris Plains School District Plans Renovations, Modernizations

Morris Plains School District announces major steps in renovations, and plans going forward to modernize academic buildings. Morris Plains School District, one of only a small percentage of NJ districts that opened their doors to all students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has made some major improvements to their academic buildings in the past few years, and more updates are soon to come!

Read full story
1 comments

New Bill Speeds Up Construction Permitting, Funds 79 Affordable Housing Units

A new law makes several changes to the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) Act designed to speed up the construction permitting processPhoto byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy announces more than $19 million in funding for nearly 80 affordable housing units across the state of NJ.

Read full story
2 comments

Minimum Wage Increases in NJ, & Will Continue

Minimum wage increased in NJ, and will continue to do so to 2024, until it reaches $15/hrPhoto byMorristown Minute. New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage increased by $1.13 to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023.

Read full story
1 comments

Millions in Zero-Interest Loans to Reproductive Healthcare Facilities in NJ

Millions in Zero-Interest Loans to Reproductive Healthcare Facilities in NJPhoto byMorristown Minute. Over $10 million in zero-interest loans will go to reproductive healthcare facilities around New Jersey with the goal of expanding access and increasing security.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy