$74k Stollen from Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association

Former Treasurer of Mount Olive Junior Football Club arrested in connection with theft of approximately $74k from the booster club.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Christopher K. Kimker, and Mount Olive Township Police Chief Stephen Beecher announce the arrest of Shawn J. Collins, age 49, in connection with a theft of monies from the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association.

During the month of October 2022, the Mount Olive Township Police Department began an investigation into the alleged theft of monies from the Mount Olive Township Junior Marauder Football Association by Defendant Shawn J. Collins, the former treasurer of the Booster Club.

The investigation determined that Collins made unauthorized withdrawals of money from the Booster Club bank account, as well as failed to deposit monies collected from events and concession sales.

The total amount of monies stolen was found to be approximately $74,000. As a result of the investigation, Defendant Shawn J. Collins was charged with Theft, Third Degree. The Defendant was charged on a Summons Complaint, processed, and released pending a court appearance.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Financial Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

