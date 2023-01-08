Winter Weekend Getaway in Morristown

Morristown perfectly blends yesterday with today and is an ideal destination for dining, exploring, and shopping Photo by Morristown Minute

It may not feel like it, but it's winter in Morristown! Here are some fun activities and places to stay and dine while exploring our town's rich history.

General George Washington spent the winter here with his troops. Maybe you should too — at least for a weekend! Morristown perfectly blends yesterday with today and is an ideal destination for dining, exploring, and shopping. So pack your bags because we’ve already done the trip planning for your winter getaway!

Where to Stay

For accommodations with an architectural wow factor, book a stay at The Madison Hotel. Its authentic Georgian style façade and imposing clocktower give the property some serious curb appeal and its interior is just as grand. Guests can enjoy on-site restaurants, complimentary breakfast buffets, a fitness center, an indoor heated pool, a hot tub, and more.

The Best Western Plus, Morristown Inn also immerses its guests in vintage styling while catering to the modern traveler (plus it’s pet-friendly!). Awaken to a complimentary newspaper plus a complimentary full hot and cold breakfast buffet. Guest rooms also offer a refrigerator and microwave if you want to bring your own snacks and drinks.

The Westin Governor Morris retained its historic exterior while transforming its décor with a contemporary bent inside its doors. If traveling sustainably matters to you, rest assured that this Marriott property is TripAdvisor GreenLeaders Certified.

Where to Eat

If you stay at The Westin Governor Morris, you won’t have to leave the comfort of your hotel to dine in Blue Morel, which serves up tasty farm-to-table cuisine. Guests slumbering at The Madison Hotel have a few on-site restaurants to choose from — the elegant Rod’s Steak & Seafood Grille and the relaxed GK’s Red Dog Tavern.

Dining around town offers a variety of culinary options — from the artisanal fare at Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen to an array of international flair at Dublin Pub, Grasshopper Off The Green, Nom Mexican Table + Tequila Bar, The Grand Cafe and Town Bar & Kitchen.

What to Do

Remember we mentioned General Washington? You can see exactly where he set up his winter camp at Morristown National Historical Park.

History buffs will also want to explore the Bethel Church of Morristown (a stop on the Black Heritage Destinations in Northern New Jersey Itinerary), Historic Speedwell, and the Morristown Green. On the Historic Morristown Walking Tour, you’ll find all of these notable landmarks (and many more!).

For culture hounds, attractions abound! You can catch live performances at Bickford Theatre and Mayo Performing Arts Center. Make new discoveries at Morris Arts and Morris Museum. And gain some clarity on the art of glassmaking at Morris County School of Glass and Glassworks Studio.

Eclectic shopping is all around! Standouts offering one-of-a-kind wares and treats include 23 South Boutique, Enjou Chocolat, Just Jersey, Merzatta Jewelry and Objects, and the Morris Winter Farmers Market.

Rather get your cardio on? You can ice skate at Mennen Sports Arena or take wintry strolls in Lewis Morris County Park and along Patriot’s Path.

