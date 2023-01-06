I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured Tonight

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 to be closed and detoured tonight in Wharton, Morris County Photo by Morristown Minute

I-80 eastbound right and center lanes are to be closed overnight, January 6-7.

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.

Beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, Friday, January 6, until 6 a.m., Saturday, January 7, NJDOT’s contractor, Mount Construction Co., Inc., is scheduled to close the I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 to make concrete deck repairs on the I-80 Bridge over North Main Street/CR 634.

In addition, the I-80 eastbound right and center lanes will be closed just before the bridge at Milepost 33.6. The following detour will be in place:

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 northbound detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound wishing to take Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound will be directed to continue on I-80 eastbound

Take Exit 35 to Mount Hope/Dover

Turn left onto Mount Hope Avenue/CR 661

Turn left to take the ramp to I-80 westbound

Take Exit 34B to Route 15 northbound/Jefferson/Sparta

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 southbound detour:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound wishing to take Exit 34 to Route 15 southbound will be directed to continue on I-80 eastbound

Take Exit 35 to Mount Hope/Dover

Turn left onto Mount Hope Avenue/CR 661

Turn left to take the ramp to I-80 westbound

Take Exit 34A to Route 15 southbound/Wharton

The work is part of a $21.6 million state-funded maintenance project to repair concrete structures at various locations in eight counties throughout North Jersey.

