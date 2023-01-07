Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023

Gladstone Buses Replace Trains for Emergency Repairs.
-
Beginning at 5:30 AM on Saturday, January 7, and continuing until 3 AM Sunday, January 8, Gladstone Branch trains will be replaced by Lakeland buses to support emergency track repairs near New Providence Station.
Note: To view the bus schedule for Saturday, January 7, click HERE. Check Travel Alerts & Advisories on njtransit.com for possible updates.
Service notes:
- Eastbound (toward Newark/New York) buses will operate up to 22 minutes earlier than the normal train time.
- Rail service will resume on Sunday with the 5:52 AM train from Gladstone (Train #710) and the 7:14 AM train from Summit (Train #711).
Bus boarding locations:
- Gladstone: Parking area at the station building
- Peapack: On Rt. 512 (Main Street) and Holland Avenue*
- Far Hills: On Rt. 202 near the station entrance*
- Bernardsville: On Rt. 202 (Mine Brook Road)*
- Basking Ridge: On N. Finley Avenue at Ridge Street*
- Lyons: Station parking lot (at archway)
- Millington: Intersection of Division Street and Long Hill Road (near station building)*
- Stirling: On Central Avenue at station driveway*
- Gillette: On Mountain Avenue near the parking lot entrance and railroad crossing*
- Berkeley Heights: On Springfield Avenue at Plainfield Avenue
- Murray Hill: On Foley Place near the station building (railroad crossing)*
- New Providence: On Springfield Avenue at Passaic Avenue (near the supermarket)*
- Summit: Railroad Place at station building (use exit near ticket office and restrooms)
*Note: Inbound (to Summit) and outbound (to Gladstone), bus stop locations differ slightly at certain locations.
For more information and language assistance, call NJ TRANSIT Customer Service at (973) 275-5555 between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5 PM daily.
-
