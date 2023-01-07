Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023 Photo by Morristown Minute

Gladstone Buses Replace Trains for Emergency Repairs.

-

Beginning at 5:30 AM on Saturday, January 7, and continuing until 3 AM Sunday, January 8, Gladstone Branch trains will be replaced by Lakeland buses to support emergency track repairs near New Providence Station.

Note: To view the bus schedule for Saturday, January 7, click HERE . Check Travel Alerts & Advisories on njtransit.com for possible updates.

Service notes:

Eastbound (toward Newark/New York) buses will operate up to 22 minutes earlier than the normal train time.

than the normal train time. Rail service will resume on Sunday with the 5:52 AM train from Gladstone (Train #710) and the 7:14 AM train from Summit (Train #711).

Bus boarding locations:

Gladstone : Parking area at the station building

: Parking area at the station building Peapack : On Rt. 512 (Main Street) and Holland Avenue*

: On Rt. 512 (Main Street) and Holland Avenue* Far Hills : On Rt. 202 near the station entrance*

: On Rt. 202 near the station entrance* Bernardsville : On Rt. 202 (Mine Brook Road)*

: On Rt. 202 (Mine Brook Road)* Basking Ridge : On N. Finley Avenue at Ridge Street*

: On N. Finley Avenue at Ridge Street* Lyons : Station parking lot (at archway)

: Station parking lot (at archway) Millington : Intersection of Division Street and Long Hill Road (near station building)*

: Intersection of Division Street and Long Hill Road (near station building)* Stirling : On Central Avenue at station driveway*

: On Central Avenue at station driveway* Gillette : On Mountain Avenue near the parking lot entrance and railroad crossing*

: On Mountain Avenue near the parking lot entrance and railroad crossing* Berkeley Heights : On Springfield Avenue at Plainfield Avenue

: On Springfield Avenue at Plainfield Avenue Murray Hill : On Foley Place near the station building (railroad crossing)*

: On Foley Place near the station building (railroad crossing)* New Providence : On Springfield Avenue at Passaic Avenue (near the supermarket)*

: On Springfield Avenue at Passaic Avenue (near the supermarket)* Summit: Railroad Place at station building (use exit near ticket office and restrooms)

*Note: Inbound (to Summit) and outbound (to Gladstone), bus stop locations differ slightly at certain locations.

For more information and language assistance, call NJ TRANSIT Customer Service at (973) 275-5555 between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5 PM daily.

