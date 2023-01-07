Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System

Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems Photo by Morristown Minute

Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System.

-

Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.

Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System.

Jessica Addison, 39, Kaleigh Kalb, 21, and Isabella Valentine, 21, have been charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit began an investigation into the suspected employee theft of payroll funds from the Atlantic Health System facility in Morris Plains in November 2021.

The investigation revealed that Addison, a former employee of the company, had created false employee profiles for Kalb and Valentine and submitted fabricated timecards for them, enabling them to receive weekly payroll distributions that they shared with Addison.

As a result, weekly payroll distributions totaling approximately $71,157 were received and shared among the women. The Defendants Jessica Addison, Kaleigh Kalb, and Isabella Valentine were each charged with Theft, Third Degree; and Conspiracy to Commit Theft, Third Degree.

All three women have been released on summons complaints and are due to appear in court. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has urged anyone with information related to the investigation to call its Financial Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan or click to donate Photo by Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.