What To Do in Morristown This Weekend: Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8

Donate to the blood drive at Villa Walsh, grab a new read at the used book sale, see the international sensation "STOMP," and more events coming up this weekend around Morristown.

There's a lot going on around Morristown this weekend!

Learn about great opportunities to give back to your community, like the blood drive at Villa Walsh; sustainable ways to find new reads, like the used book sale at the Morristown Library; little league baseball signups; and performances from the international sensation "STOMP."

Here's a quick run down of some fun and meaningful community events around Morristown happening this weekend.

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jan 6 - Sunday, Jan 8

Blood Drive at Villa Walsh - Fri Jan 6 @ 2:30 pm

Blood drive at Villa Walsh this Friday Photo by Morristown Minute

Villa Walsh Academy

Donate blood and save a life this January 6th from 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm at the Villa Walsh Academy.

What to Expect

STEP 1: REGISTRATION; STEP 2: HEALTH HISTORY; STEP 3: DONATION; STEP 4: REFRESHMENTS!… [more details]

What's REALLY TRUE in Your Local Real Estate Market? - Sat Jan 7 @ 9:30 am

Virtual seminar educates neighbors on their local real estate market Photo by Lisa Molinari

from Lisa Molinari, Local Business "There’s a perception the real estate market is declining • Prices are too high • Inventory is low • It’s 2008 all over again. Spoiler Alert: National headlines don’t necessarily tell the story about what’s actually happening in your own backyard!

"Join us as our team of experts shares data, experience, insights, and forecasts. Sit back and learn, or ask any questions on your mind about today’s real estate market and how it impacts your home and future plans… [more details]

Used Book Sale at the Morristown Library - Sat Jan 7 @ 10:00 am

Used book sale at the Morristown & Morris Township Library Photo by Morristown Minute

The Morristown & Morris Township Library, Meeting Room, Lower Level

from The Friends of the Morristown and Morris Twp Library - The Friends of the Morristown and Morris Township Library hold their used book sales every Tuesday all year and the first and third Saturday of every month from September through June. These sales are held from 10 am - 2 pm in the small meeting room on the library's lower level.

We have fiction, non-fiction, children’s, and media selections on carts. We also welcome your donations of gently used books but are no longer taking any… [more details]

2023 Morris Plains Rabies Clinic - Sat Jan 7 @ 1:00 pm

Morris Plains Rabies Clinic Photo by Morristown Minute

DPW Borough Garage

The rabies clinic will be on January 7th between 1-3 pm at the DPW Borough Garage – 10 Borough Terrace. The snow date will be January 14th.

Please go to Rabies Vaccination Certificate and print and fill out all 3 boxes (Full Sheet) per pet. This must be brought to the clinic. All Dogs must be on a leash. All cats must be in a carrier. One pet, per person is allowed at a time.

Tip: Many residents arrive early and form a line which can lead to heavy waiting times. However, those who arrive after 2 PM typically have… [more details]

"Stomp" at the Mayo PAC - Sat Jan 7 @ 3:00 pm & 8:00 pm

"STOMP" at the Mayo PAC Photo by Morristown Minute

Mayo Performing Arts Center

Stomp is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. Stomp uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Tickets: $49 - $89.More info here. [more details]

Morris Plains Baseball (Leagues for ages 6-15) - Registration Ends Jan. 8, 2023

Morris Plains Little League Photo by Morristown Minute

Morris Plains Little League Baseball: Leagues: A (ages 6-8, coach pitch), AA (ages 7-8, player pitch), Majors (ages 11-12), 13-15 YO League. $195/player ($175 if registered before 1/1/2023).

Early bird registration ends 12/31 (registration closes 1/8/2023). More information at http://www.mpbaseball.assn.la/. Questions? Contact Donald Murzenski at dmurzenski@gmail.com [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

