Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, Israel

Mayor of East Brunswick, New Jersey, Brad J. Cohen, signed a sister city agreement with Mayor Roei Gabay of Yavne, Israel

During a visit to Israel, East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen signed a new sister city agreement with Yavne promoting economic, educational, and cultural partnerships.

This past December, the Mayor of East Brunswick, New Jersey, Brad J. Cohen, signed a sister city agreement with Mayor Roei Gabay of Yavne, Israel, to “enhance economic, educational, and cultural exchanges and partnerships” between the two cities.

We are pleased to create partnerships with our new friends from East Brunswick. We agreed to open a joint channel for connections and information sharing when the emphasis will be on sharing communities, environment and innovation in education,” said Yavne Mayor Roei Gabay. “The relationship we embroidered today will create value for the residents of the two cities, and we are certain that we will establish a unique cooperation between the cities, which will also strengthen the relationship between the countries even further. I would like to express my appreciation to Mayor Cohen and his team and hope that we will find many ways for cooperation between our communities."

The agreement, initiated by the New Jersey-Israel Commission and East Brunswick Office of Economic Development and assisted by the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel and the Consulate General of Israel in New York, follows months of engagement and seeks to “further the special and close relationship between New Jersey and Israel in addition to the spirit of friendship between the communities.”

The sister city agreement most notably encourages artistic cooperation between East Brunswick and Yavne schools “to work together and [share] in mutual commitments to cultural programs,” including in music, the performing arts, and more.

The agreement aims to develop a mutually beneficial relationship to promote and broaden economic development, art and cultural exchanges, and youth programs between East Brunswick and Yavne,” said East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen. “We discovered a place with shared values that is a fertile ground for inter-community cooperation. We look forward to exploring an exchange of ideas and resources in fields such as science, technology, sports, health, education, arts, and music.”

East Brunswick is home to a community arts center that hosts festivals, public events, and theatrical programs; each side looks forward to performing together and engaging in these areas.

Yavne’s more-than 3000-year history far surpasses the 160-year history of East Brunswick but, today, East Brunswick, located in the heart of New Jersey, shares a few things in common with Yavne, situated in the heart of Israel. For two, both municipalities are home to a diverse community of approximately 50,000 residents with a rich appreciation for the arts!

