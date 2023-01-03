Kinnelon, NJ

Second Body Recovered at Splitrock Reservoir After 2 Drown Ice Fishing

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JxbG_0k1w1g1900
A second body was discovered after two men fell through the ice while ice fishing at Splitrock ReservoirPhoto byMorristown Minute

Recovery Operation Underway for Two Men Believed Drowned at Splitrock Reservoir while ice fishing.

-

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Kinnelon Police Chief Joseph Napoletano announce a recovery operation is underway at Split Rock Reservoir.

UPDATE: The body of the second man was recovered Sunday afternoon.

On December 31, 2022 at 1:59 p.m., a 911 call was received by Butler Police Department dispatch from family members who reported two missing ice fisherman. It was reported that on Friday, December 30, a 76-year-old male from Passaic and a 64-year-old male from Clifton traveled to Kinnelon to go ice fishing at Split Rock Reservoir.

The following morning on December 31, the two males were not heard from and were reported missing. Kinnelon Police Department responded and met family members at Split Rock Reservoir where the two males were believed to have last been seen. Their personal belongings were observed on the shoreline and two holes were observed in the ice approximately 100 yards from shore.

One male was recovered deceased by ice rescue teams. The second male was not recovered at the time of this press release. The search was discontinued that night due to weather and darkness. Diving teams will resume the search for the second ice fisherman the morning of January 1.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Kinnelon Fire Department, Bloomingdale Fire Department, Montville Fire Department, Boonton Township Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery Unit, and Tri-Boro First Aid Squad.

-

