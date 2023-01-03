Fatal Police-Involved Shooting at Pine Brook Motel on New Year’s Eve

Investigation after fatal police shooting Photo by AJ Colores on Unsplash

A fatal police shooting at a Pine Brook, NJ motel on New Year's Eve is under investigation by the AG Office.

-

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Saturday, December 31, 2022 in a Pine Brook, N.J. motel. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel on Route 46 in Pine Brook to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with executing an arrest warrant for attempted murder, which incident occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Elmwood Park, N.J.

James Allandale was sought after an attempted murder on Dec. 27 in Elmwood Park Photo by Morristown Minute

Detectives ascertained that the suspect was inside a particular room and members of the Morris County SERT made entry at approximately 7:14 p.m., whereupon the individual exchanged gunfire with two officers. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the individual was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:27 p.m. Authorities recovered a firearm near the decedent. Two officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan the QR code to donate Photo by Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.