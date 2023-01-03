I-80 EB Closure in Warren County Tomorrow

I-80 EB lane closure tomorrow in Warren County. Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash

I-80 eastbound lane closure needed next Wednesday for guiderail work in Knowlton, Warren County.

-

A section of I-80 eastbound will be closed Wednesday, January 4 during peak rush hours, likely causing traffic backup. Motorists advised to slow down and use caution in work zone.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has scheduled a closure of the right lane on I-80 eastbound on Wednesday in Knowlton, Warren County.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, the right lane on I-80 eastbound is scheduled to be closed after the S-curve near mile post 1.4.

The closure is necessary to install about 200 feet of construction barrier in the shoulder for guiderail work. One lane will remain open while construction is ongoing. If work is completed early, the lane will reopen sooner. Updates to come.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information.

-

