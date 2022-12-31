NJDOH Investigates Cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease Near Border of Passaic & Bergen Counties

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYoKG_0jzleDvh00
A cluster of Legionnaire's disease was confirmed near the Passaic and Bergen county bordersPhoto byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash

A cluster of Legionnaires disease cases in residents across Passaic and Bergen has led the NJ Department of Health to investigate.

-

We've reported on this growing outbreak before, and now the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in the border region of Passaic and Bergen Counties.

As of December 28, there have been seven confirmed cases and one suspected case of the disease in Passaic and Bergen counties reported to the NJDOH between November 9 and December 21.

The NJDOH is working with local health departments to investigate the cases and has advised individuals in the affected counties who experience respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches, and headache, to seek medical attention immediately.

The risk of Legionnaires’ disease among any resident of, or recent visitor to, either Passaic or Bergen County is low,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Department recommends that individuals who live or work in these counties who become ill with pneumonia-like/respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches, and headache visit their healthcare provider immediately to be evaluated.”

As it can take up to two weeks for symptoms to develop, NJDOH recommends that those who develop symptoms within two weeks of visiting these counties also seek medical attention. Legionnaires’ disease is treatable with antibiotics.

It is important to note that symptoms of Legionnaires' disease are similar to those of COVID-19 and a laboratory test is required to determine the cause of the illness.

While the risk of Legionnaires' disease for residents or visitors to Passaic or Bergen Counties is low, those over the age of 50, especially smokers, or those with weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease, or other chronic health conditions are at increased risk.

The disease is caused by Legionella bacteria and can be transmitted through inhalation of aerosolized water from sources such as cooling towers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains.

It is rare for healthy people exposed to the bacteria to develop the disease, and it is not transmitted person-to-person.

This is an ongoing investigation. NJDOH is working closely with the local health departments in Passaic and Bergen County to identify where these individuals may have been exposed to Legionella bacteria. Investigations into these types of Legionnaires’ disease clusters are complex and attempt to identify any common areas of exposure.

Due to the long incubation period for Legionnaires’ disease, individuals traveling frequently, and the fact that Legionella bacteria can naturally occur and be identified in many places, it may not be possible to determine the origin of the bacteria that infected people. However, should the investigation determine any potential sources contaminated with Legionella bacteria, remediation plans will be implemented to prevent any further transmission.

The NJDOH receives 250-350 reports of Legionnaires' disease per year. Frequently Asked Questions on Legionnaires’ disease can be found on the Department’s website.

-

