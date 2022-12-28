New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides. Photo by Morristown Minute

Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.

-

NOTICE TO OWNERS AND TENANTS OF RESIDENTIAL RENTAL PROPERTY

State law (N.J.S.A. 46:8-27 et seq.) imposes an obligation on landlords (owners) of residential rental properties containing one or two non-owner occupied dwelling units to file a Landlord Registration Form with the Municipal Clerk. The contents of the Landlord Registration Form are mandated by law.

Copies of the Landlord Registration Form (here's an example from Harding, NJ) are available at the office of your Township Clerk or can be downloaded from your Township website. The form only needs to be filed once unless there is a change in ownership of a residential rental property or if any of the information contained in the originally filed form has changed.

Copies of the Landlord Registration Form must be provided to every tenant. Some municipalities ask a filing fee of $100+ to be paid to the Township in which your property resides on the initial filing. The fee for filing an amended form is typically $25.00.

Enforcement of this statute will commence effective January 1, 2023 (after which you have 30 days to comply).

Failure to file the Landlord Registration Form may result in a penalty of not more than $500 for each offense (N.J.S.A. 46:8-35)

-

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!*

Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

Scan the QR code to donate Photo by Morristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.