Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022

Homes are going fast in Morristown, NJ, at prices some find hard to believe. According to Rocket Homes, Morristown is currently a sellers’ market, meaning prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster. In other words, there are more buyers looking to purchase a home than there are homes on the market.
However, according to RocketHomes.com, the median buying price for a home in Morristown actually fell from October to November landing at approximately $521,062. Additionally, 62.5% of those who bought a house in Morristown in November purchased the property under the asking price.
However, this trend looks like it is swinging back in the opposite direction as the sellers’ market thrives in Morristown.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most recent home sales (in December 2022) around Morristown, NJ, with some information on the property, and the buying price.
Homes Sales in Morristown, NJ:
32 Valley View St. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .53 acre lot – sold at $875k
30 Manor Dr. – 4 bed, 3.5 bath on a .57 acre lot – sold at $1.08M
21 Bell Dr. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .39 acre lot – sold at $899k
21 Kennedy Ln. – 6 bed, 5.5 bath on a 4.2-acre lot – sold at $3.35M
4 Brandywine Ter. – 5 bed, 2.5 bath on a .4 acre lot – sold at $825k
48 Old Glen Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .35 acre lot – sold at $862.5K
56 Chimney Ridge Dr. – 5 bed, 3 bath on a .41 acre lot – sold at $850k
4 Waters Edge Rd. – 5 bed, 4.5 bath on a 3.73-acre lot – sold at $1.825M
189 Western Ave. – 4 bed, 3.5 bath on a 1.2-acre lot – sold at $935k
227 E Hanover Ave. – 3 bed, 1 bath on an 8,276 sq ft lot – sold at $3656k
27 Pepperidge Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .78 acre lot – sold at $775k
24 Olyphant Dr. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a 7,405 sq ft lot – sold at $705k
23 Bennington Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .34 acre lot – sold at $855k
51 Schoolhouse Ln – studio home with 2,265 sq ft on a 1.8-acre lot – sold at $900k
15 Baer Ct. – 4 bed, 3.5 bath on a .42 acre lot – sold at $735k
82 Sand Spring Rd. – studio home with 1,894 sq ft on a 3.45-acre lot – sold at $837,450
17 Shady Ln. – studio home with 3,239 sq ft on a .39 acre lot – sold at $517,125
35 Buckley Hill Rd. – studio home with 3,542 sq ft on a 1.58-acre lot – sold at $1.205M
21 Primrose Trl. – 3 bed, 3 bath on a .37 acre lot – sold at $817.5K
4 Malcolm St. – 3 bed, 2.5 bath on a .24 acre lot – sold at $585k
56 Raynor Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .72 acre lot – sold at $731k
408 South St #A – studio home with 1,452 sq ft on a .26 acre lot – sold at $477k
54 Blackberry Ln. – 6 bed, 4.5 bath on a 1.26-acre lot – sold at $740k
5 Hearthstone Way – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .4 acre lot – sold at $875k
35 Egbert Ave. – studio home with 2,430 sq ft on a 1.23-acre lot – sold at $899k
101 Maple Ave. – 2 bed, 1 bath on a 2,614 sq ft lot – sold at $325k
There you have it, home sales from around Morristown, sold in the month of December of 2022.
-
