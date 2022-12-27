Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022

Morristown, NJ home sales for the month of December 2022. Photo by Morristown Minute

What homes have sold and how much are they going for around Morristown, NJ?

Homes are going fast in Morristown, NJ, at prices some find hard to believe. According to Rocket Homes, Morristown is currently a sellers’ market, meaning prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster. In other words, there are more buyers looking to purchase a home than there are homes on the market.

However, according to RocketHomes.com, the median buying price for a home in Morristown actually fell from October to November landing at approximately $521,062. Additionally, 62.5% of those who bought a house in Morristown in November purchased the property under the asking price.

However, this trend looks like it is swinging back in the opposite direction as the sellers’ market thrives in Morristown.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most recent home sales (in December 2022) around Morristown, NJ, with some information on the property, and the buying price.

Homes Sales in Morristown, NJ:

32 Valley View St. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .53 acre lot – sold at $875k

30 Manor Dr. – 4 bed, 3.5 bath on a .57 acre lot – sold at $1.08M

30 Manor Dr Photo by Morristown Minute

21 Bell Dr. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .39 acre lot – sold at $899k

21 Kennedy Ln. – 6 bed, 5.5 bath on a 4.2-acre lot – sold at $3.35M

21 Kennedy Ln Photo by Morristown Minute

4 Brandywine Ter. – 5 bed, 2.5 bath on a .4 acre lot – sold at $825k

48 Old Glen Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .35 acre lot – sold at $862.5K

56 Chimney Ridge Dr. – 5 bed, 3 bath on a .41 acre lot – sold at $850k

4 Waters Edge Rd. – 5 bed, 4.5 bath on a 3.73-acre lot – sold at $1.825M

4 Waters Edge Rd Photo by Morristown Minute

189 Western Ave. – 4 bed, 3.5 bath on a 1.2-acre lot – sold at $935k

189 Western Ave Photo by Morristown Minute

227 E Hanover Ave. – 3 bed, 1 bath on an 8,276 sq ft lot – sold at $3656k

27 Pepperidge Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .78 acre lot – sold at $775k

24 Olyphant Dr. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a 7,405 sq ft lot – sold at $705k

23 Bennington Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .34 acre lot – sold at $855k

23 Bennington Rd Photo by Morristown Minute

51 Schoolhouse Ln – studio home with 2,265 sq ft on a 1.8-acre lot – sold at $900k

15 Baer Ct. – 4 bed, 3.5 bath on a .42 acre lot – sold at $735k

15 Baer Ct Photo by Morristown Minute

82 Sand Spring Rd. – studio home with 1,894 sq ft on a 3.45-acre lot – sold at $837,450

17 Shady Ln. – studio home with 3,239 sq ft on a .39 acre lot – sold at $517,125

35 Buckley Hill Rd. – studio home with 3,542 sq ft on a 1.58-acre lot – sold at $1.205M

21 Primrose Trl. – 3 bed, 3 bath on a .37 acre lot – sold at $817.5K

21 Primrose Trl Photo by Morristown Minute

4 Malcolm St. – 3 bed, 2.5 bath on a .24 acre lot – sold at $585k

56 Raynor Rd. – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .72 acre lot – sold at $731k

56 Raynor Rd Photo by Morristown Minute

408 South St #A – studio home with 1,452 sq ft on a .26 acre lot – sold at $477k

54 Blackberry Ln. – 6 bed, 4.5 bath on a 1.26-acre lot – sold at $740k

54 Blackberry Ln Photo by Morristown Minute

5 Hearthstone Way – 4 bed, 2.5 bath on a .4 acre lot – sold at $875k

5 Hearthstone Way Photo by Morristown Minute

35 Egbert Ave. – studio home with 2,430 sq ft on a 1.23-acre lot – sold at $899k

85 Egbert Ave Photo by Morristown Minute

101 Maple Ave. – 2 bed, 1 bath on a 2,614 sq ft lot – sold at $325k

101 Maple Ave Photo by Morristown Minute

There you have it, home sales from around Morristown, sold in the month of December of 2022.

