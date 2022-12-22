8 New Trail Projects Coming to Morris County

Grants were awarded to construct eight new trail projects in Morris County, adding more than five miles of new walkways and paths to our community.
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners yesterday awarded grants to construct eight new trail projects, adding more than five miles of walkways and paths to the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program.
The grants, which amount to $528,265, mark the 47th grant awarded totaling 28.37 miles under the seven-year-old project, with 21 of the trail projects already completed. The newly approved grants cover projects ranging from .12 miles in length to 1.32 miles. Grants for five of the projects will cover design and permitting work, while three involve construction.
THE PROJECTS IN SHORT
Design & Permitting
1. Chatham Township - Hillside Walking Trail, Phase 2 - .35 miles - $30,120
2. Long Hill Township - Central Park Loop Trail - 1.32 miles - $74,897.60
3. Mendham Township - Buck Hill Tract Natural Area - .23 miles - $42,080
4. Borough of Mount Arlington - McGregor Trails - 1.03 miles - $28,708
5. Washington Township - Koehler's Pond Loop Trail - .55 miles - $7,760
Construction
1. Denville Township - Knuth Fields Walking Trail, Phase 1 - .32 miles - $150,720
2. Morristown - Kleitman Woods Trail Enhancement - .12 miles - $157,979.20
3. Pequannock Township - Foothills Park Trail, Phase 1 - .30 miles - $36,000
Funding for trail projects is derived from Morris County’s voter-approved Morris County Preservation Trust Fund, which was established in 1992 and subsequently modified with voter approval in 2002 to establish a Historic Preservation Fund. In 2014, voters approved a ballot question by a margin of 3 to 1 to modify the fund again, this time allowing trail development as an allowable use for a portion of the trust fund money.
Purpose of Funding: provide recreational trail use opportunities, which benefit the communities and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Morris County.
Who is Eligible: Any of the thirty-nine municipalities in the County of Morris, New Jersey. Municipalities are limited to one application per funding cycle.
Permissible Uses and Projects: Construction of new trails for both motorized and non-motorized uses, and trail enhancements, including improved trails to accommodate increased volume and/or compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Funding is considered only if the land on which a trail is to be constructed is:
- Located in Morris County
- Owned by the municipality in full and or via permanent easements
- Permanently preserved public parkland or private land with dedicated easements for public recreation use
- On land with a permanent easement for public trail/recreational provided to the municipality
- In full municipal control of all land and/or easements on which trail(s) are to be funded
