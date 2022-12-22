8 New Trail Projects Coming to Morris County

More than 5 miles of new trails coming to Morris County. Photo by Morristown Minute

Grants were awarded to construct eight new trail projects in Morris County, adding more than five miles of new walkways and paths to our community.

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners yesterday awarded grants to construct eight new trail projects, adding more than five miles of walkways and paths to the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program.

The grants, which amount to $528,265, mark the 47th grant awarded totaling 28.37 miles under the seven-year-old project, with 21 of the trail projects already completed. The newly approved grants cover projects ranging from .12 miles in length to 1.32 miles. Grants for five of the projects will cover design and permitting work, while three involve construction.

THE PROJECTS IN SHORT

Design & Permitting

1. Chatham Township - Hillside Walking Trail, Phase 2 - .35 miles - $30,120

Chatham Township - Hillside Walking Trail Photo by Morris County Trail Program

2. Long Hill Township - Central Park Loop Trail - 1.32 miles - $74,897.60

Long Hill Township - Central Park Loop Trail Photo by Morris County Trail Program

3. Mendham Township - Buck Hill Tract Natural Area - .23 miles - $42,080

Mendham Township - Buck Hill Tract Natural Area Photo by Morris County Trail Program

4. Borough of Mount Arlington - McGregor Trails - 1.03 miles - $28,708

Borough of Mount Arlington - McGregor Trails Photo by Morris County Trail Program

5. Washington Township - Koehler's Pond Loop Trail - .55 miles - $7,760

Washington Township - Koehler's Pond Loop Trail Photo by Morris County Trail Program

Construction

1. Denville Township - Knuth Fields Walking Trail, Phase 1 - .32 miles - $150,720

Denville Township - Knuth Fields Walking Trail Photo by Morris County Trail Program

2. Morristown - Kleitman Woods Trail Enhancement - .12 miles - $157,979.20

Morristown - Kleitman Woods Trail Enhancement Photo by Morris County Trail Program

3. Pequannock Township - Foothills Park Trail, Phase 1 - .30 miles - $36,000

Pequannock Township - Foothills Park Trail Photo by Morris County Trail Program

Funding for trail projects is derived from Morris County’s voter-approved Morris County Preservation Trust Fund, which was established in 1992 and subsequently modified with voter approval in 2002 to establish a Historic Preservation Fund. In 2014, voters approved a ballot question by a margin of 3 to 1 to modify the fund again, this time allowing trail development as an allowable use for a portion of the trust fund money.

Purpose of Funding: provide recreational trail use opportunities, which benefit the communities and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Morris County.

Who is Eligible: Any of the thirty-nine municipalities in the County of Morris, New Jersey. Municipalities are limited to one application per funding cycle.

Permissible Uses and Projects: Construction of new trails for both motorized and non-motorized uses, and trail enhancements, including improved trails to accommodate increased volume and/or compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Funding is considered only if the land on which a trail is to be constructed is:

Located in Morris County

Owned by the municipality in full and or via permanent easements

Permanently preserved public parkland or private land with dedicated easements for public recreation use

On land with a permanent easement for public trail/recreational provided to the municipality

In full municipal control of all land and/or easements on which trail(s) are to be funded

