8 New Trail Projects Coming to Morris County

Morristown Minute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxgjq_0jrtXT3A00
More than 5 miles of new trails coming to Morris County.Photo byMorristown Minute

Grants were awarded to construct eight new trail projects in Morris County, adding more than five miles of new walkways and paths to our community.

-

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners yesterday awarded grants to construct eight new trail projects, adding more than five miles of walkways and paths to the Morris County Trail Construction Grant Program.

The grants, which amount to $528,265, mark the 47th grant awarded totaling 28.37 miles under the seven-year-old project, with 21 of the trail projects already completed. The newly approved grants cover projects ranging from .12 miles in length to 1.32 miles. Grants for five of the projects will cover design and permitting work, while three involve construction.

THE PROJECTS IN SHORT

Design & Permitting

1. Chatham Township - Hillside Walking Trail, Phase 2 - .35 miles - $30,120

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPeq0_0jrtXT3A00
Chatham Township - Hillside Walking TrailPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

2. Long Hill Township - Central Park Loop Trail - 1.32 miles - $74,897.60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkE5h_0jrtXT3A00
Long Hill Township - Central Park Loop TrailPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

3. Mendham Township - Buck Hill Tract Natural Area - .23 miles - $42,080

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaL5M_0jrtXT3A00
Mendham Township - Buck Hill Tract Natural AreaPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

4. Borough of Mount Arlington - McGregor Trails - 1.03 miles - $28,708

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qzeB_0jrtXT3A00
Borough of Mount Arlington - McGregor TrailsPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

5. Washington Township - Koehler's Pond Loop Trail - .55 miles - $7,760

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tny3e_0jrtXT3A00
Washington Township - Koehler's Pond Loop TrailPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

Construction

1. Denville Township - Knuth Fields Walking Trail, Phase 1 - .32 miles - $150,720

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xr9Ic_0jrtXT3A00
Denville Township - Knuth Fields Walking TrailPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

2. Morristown - Kleitman Woods Trail Enhancement - .12 miles - $157,979.20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RY3dR_0jrtXT3A00
Morristown - Kleitman Woods Trail EnhancementPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

3. Pequannock Township - Foothills Park Trail, Phase 1 - .30 miles - $36,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHwFy_0jrtXT3A00
Pequannock Township - Foothills Park TrailPhoto byMorris County Trail Program

Funding for trail projects is derived from Morris County’s voter-approved Morris County Preservation Trust Fund, which was established in 1992 and subsequently modified with voter approval in 2002 to establish a Historic Preservation Fund. In 2014, voters approved a ballot question by a margin of 3 to 1 to modify the fund again, this time allowing trail development as an allowable use for a portion of the trust fund money.

Purpose of Funding: provide recreational trail use opportunities, which benefit the communities and enhance the quality of life for the residents of Morris County.

Who is Eligible: Any of the thirty-nine municipalities in the County of Morris, New Jersey. Municipalities are limited to one application per funding cycle.

Permissible Uses and Projects: Construction of new trails for both motorized and non-motorized uses, and trail enhancements, including improved trails to accommodate increased volume and/or compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Funding is considered only if the land on which a trail is to be constructed is:

  • Located in Morris County
  • Owned by the municipality in full and or via permanent easements
  • Permanently preserved public parkland or private land with dedicated easements for public recreation use
  • On land with a permanent easement for public trail/recreational provided to the municipality
  • In full municipal control of all land and/or easements on which trail(s) are to be funded

-

For updates, subscribe to our free newsletter!

Morristown Minute has been approved for the 2022 Local News Fund!* Improve mental health accessibility in our town! Donate to Morristown, NJs local mental health accessibility fund today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3537n0_0jrtXT3A00
Scan or click to donatePhoto byMorristown Minute

*The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Local Media Association. The program’s purpose is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects focusing on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trails# hiking# outdoors# construction# grants

Comments / 0

Published by

A local news source for Morristown residents - covering the news that impacts you and your neighbors.

Morristown, NJ
5867 followers

More from Morristown Minute

Ring in the New Year with One of More Than 40 First Day Hikes in New Jersey

State Park Service is offering a record number of at least 40 hikes throughout the statePhoto byMorristown Minute. New Jersey’s State Parks, Forests, and Historic Sites Will Offer Over 40 Different Scenic Hikes and Trails Open on January 1 to Kick off the New Year.

Read full story
1 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown or Morris City? You Decide.

Can we still call Morristown a town? Or has it officially become big enough to earn the name city?Photo byMorristown Minute. Morristown has seen substantial improvements to its infrastructure as construction quickly turns our hometown into what more closely resembles an up-and-coming city. So, what do you think, Morristown or Morris City?

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Morristown Home Sales of Dec. 2022

Morristown, NJ home sales for the month of December 2022.Photo byMorristown Minute. What homes have sold and how much are they going for around Morristown, NJ?. Homes are going fast in Morristown, NJ, at prices some find hard to believe. According to Rocket Homes, Morristown is currently a sellers’ market, meaning prices tend to be higher and homes sell faster. In other words, there are more buyers looking to purchase a home than there are homes on the market.

Read full story

Gov Murphy Signs New Conceal Carry Law in NJ

New law places more restrictions and rules on permit carriers, increase application fee, and lists places where no guns may be carried.Photo byMorristown Minute. Governor Murphy signs new conceal carry legislation into law in New Jersey in response to the US Supreme Court’s Bruen decision.

Read full story
41 comments
Paterson, NJ

Bus Drivers With Criminal Past & Suspended Licenses Drive Our Kids to School

Paterson school bus company hired drivers with criminal pasts and suspended licenses.Photo byMorristown Minute. Paterson School Bus Company Duped School District, Hired Drivers with Criminal Past & Suspended Licenses.

Read full story
4 comments

Commercial Vehicle Restrictions on Multiple Interstate Highways

Restrictions for commercial vehicles on multiple interstate highways in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Commercial vehicle restrictions on interstates 76, 78, 80, 195, 280, 287, 295, 676, and Rt 440 began today at 9 AM and will continue until further notice.

Read full story
2 comments

Gov. Murphy Signs Six Bills Into Law

Governor Murphy takes action on legislation signing six new bills into law in NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yesterday, Governor Murphy took action on legislation by signing the following six (6) bills into law.

Read full story
47 comments
Morris County, NJ

First-Responders & Utility Providers Prepare for Hazardous Weather Outlook for Morris County

Hazardous weather coming to Morris County today and tomorrow.Photo byMorristown Minute. What the Morris County Office of Emergency Management and JCP&L want you to know as they prepare for the hazardous weather coming to Morris County.

Read full story
1 comments
Monmouth County, NJ

Netflix To Build Production Facility at Fort Monmouth, NJ

Netflix plans to commit $848 million in capital investments to develop the more than 292-acre parcel in Monmouth, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. The new production studio will create 1,500 permanent production jobs, 3,500 construction jobs, and nearly $1 billion of planned capital investment.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ

Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):

Read full story
1 comments
Chesterfield Township, NJ

Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter Concert

Young men from the facility's music program and members of staff performed a repertoire of funk, soul, and seasonal jams.Photo byMorristown Minute. The 11-member group performed a program with songs by Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Van Morrison, Bob Marley, and others, with a holiday flair!

Read full story

New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship

NJ develops first in nation cannabis training program.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.

Read full story
9 comments

Internet for All in New Jersey

New Jersey to deploy high-speed internet across the state for all.Photo byMorristown Minute. More than $6 million was awarded to NJ for deploying high-speed internet networks across the state and developing digital training programs.

Read full story
2 comments
Morristown, NJ

Meals from Local Restaurants to Feed Hungry Families Over the Holidays

Nonprofits granted funding to purchase meals for hungry families from local NJ restaurants.Photo byMorristown Minute. $57.5M Sustain & Serve NJ program grantees buy meals from local restaurants to feed families over the holidays.

Read full story
Essex County, NJ

Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County

Road closures on Rt 22 continue for a paving and resurfacing project.Photo byMorristown Minute. Route 22 will see nightly lane closures this week, and going forward, for guide rail work in Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex County. The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project nearing completion.

Read full story
4 comments

Over $306K in Grants To Uncover Under-represented Narratives in NJ History

The under-represented narrative of New Jersey's rich history.Photo byMorristown Minute. 14 organizations statewide will receive a total of $306,123 in grants to explore the under-represented narratives of New Jersey’s rich history.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder

John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Read full story
47 comments

NJs Poor Road Conditions Cost Drivers $713 per Year

NJ roads are in bad condition and deteriorating.Photo byMorristown Minute. 37% of roads in New Jersey are in poor condition costing each motorist $713 per year. A look at how unmaintained infrastructure impacts your wallet.

Read full story
1 comments
Madison, NJ

Madison Borough Council 2021 Payroll Data

Madison Borough Council payroll data for all employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. A six-year study of all full and part-time Madison Borough employee gross pay. The Madison Borough Council has compiled a six-year study of employee gross pay. Excluded from this summary are employees who are no longer with the Borough, as well as many part-time employees, as appropriate.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy