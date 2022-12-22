The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ

Available rental units in Morristown, NJ. Photo by Morristown Minute

An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address.

There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):

Affordable Morristown, NJ rental properties. Photo by Zumper.com

Further apartment options include:

Washington Park Terrace Apts (137 Washington St) – rent at $1,200 to $2,500 /mo

Morris-Elm Apts (34-36 Elm St) – rent at $1,500 to $2,100 /mo

Elmwood Gardens (30 Elm St) – rent at $1,600 to $2,400 /mo

Hamilton Court Apts (232 South St) – rent at $1,600 to $3,200 / mo

The Regency on Elm (41 Elm St) – rent at $1,600 to $2,500 /mo

Old Forge East Townhouses (24 Farmhouse Ln) – rent at $1,800 to $2,900 /mo

Blair House (218 South St) – rent at $1,800 to $3,100 /mo

Beverly Gardens (35 Flager St) – rent at $1,800 to $2,200 / mo

Morris Hills Apts (34 Hill St) – rent at $2,000 to $2,400 /mo

Franklin Hill Apts (44 Hill st) – rent at $2,000 to $2,700 /mo

Lafayette Court (70-74 Hill St) – rent at $2,100 to $2,500 /mo

Franklin Manor Apts (114 Franklin St) – rent at $2,100 to $2,600 /mo

The Monroe (30 Cattano Ave) – rent at $2,200 to $4,800 /mo

The Metropolitan Lofts (11 Dehart St) – rent at $2,200 to $7,500 /mo

The Metropolitan at 40 Park (40 Market St) – rent at $2,500 to $7,700 /mo

All Morristown, NJ apartments outside of the town center have limited public transportation available and may require a car to travel. Apartments closest to the Morristown train station are expensive and highly sought after for NYC commuters. (NYC is an hour to an hour fifteen away from Morristown's train station)

The highest-rated apartments include the most amenities and were all built in recent years when compared to those apartments that suffer from low resident ratings.

Niche.com rates Morristown as the 9th best suburb “for young professionals in New Jersey.” The largest demographic living in Morristown is between the ages of 25 and 34 (23% of residents). Morristown has a large and popular nightlife scene dominated by the 25-34 demographic.

1-bed rental unit price avg in Morristown, NJ over time. Photo by Zumper.com

The average cost of rent in Morristown, NJ is approximately $2,520, a figure that has seen a drastic jump in recent years but has begun to level off. The average household income is $112,570 (over $40,000 higher than the national average).

Over the past month, the average rent for a studio apartment in Morristown increased by +2% to $2,405. The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment decreased by -3% to $2,520, and the average rent for a 2-bedroom apartment decreased by -6% to $3,100.

