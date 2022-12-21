New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship

New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.

The New Jersey Department of Labor, in partnership with several organizations like Rowan University, is developing one of the first pilot apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.

Through $325k in funding from the Department of Labor, the state will develop a cohesive curriculum to provide industry-specific training and place highly skilled workers in positions in New Jersey’s growing cannabis industry.

Through this partnership, we will develop degrees, from pre-apprenticeship through graduate degrees, for citizens who will be poised to make an immediate impact on the cannabis retail industry. We will work with our partners to meet the needs of employers while providing pathways to sustainable employment opportunities,” said Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand.

Rowan University will coordinate activities and develop an education training curriculum for a retail cannabis degree program. Additionally, in partnership with Rowan College of South Jersey, the University will organize subsequent apprenticeships for the cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis.

Rowan College of South Jersey will oversee enrollment, training, and recruitment, and provide basic skills training, assessments, and industry-recognized credentials for adult learners.

The program's additional partners, UFCW Local 360 and the AFL-CIO will coordinate with the University to recruit and retain ongoing apprenticeships with current cannabis industry students and develop employer relationships to create future employment opportunities for apprentices.

With both medical and recreational cannabis now legal in our state, organized labor looks forward to partnering with academia, business and government to craft a program to ensure the best trained workforce and quality jobs are the standard in the cannabis industry,” said Charles Wowkanech, president of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO.

