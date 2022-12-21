Internet for All in New Jersey

New Jersey to deploy high-speed internet across the state for all. Photo by Morristown Minute

More than $6 million was awarded to NJ for deploying high-speed internet networks across the state and developing digital training programs.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced yesterday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded New Jersey $6,098,830.90 to develop high-speed internet networks across the state.

The funding comes from the “Internet for All” initiative, a plan to deploy affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet services throughout the state.

"The Internet is an essential service that gives access to healthcare, education, and employment that everyone in the Garden State should have," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative’s Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible states/territories will be announced on a rolling basis.

“High-speed broadband is essential for work, school, and staying connected to family and friends,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. “Expanding broadband access helps level the technology playing field and grows our nation’s economic competitiveness. I was proud to vote for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and I’m grateful for the partnership with federal, state, and local officials to increase digital equity and access to high-speed internet in every community.”

The BEAD program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet across funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.

New Jersey will receive $4,922,089.90 to fund activities such as:

Research and data collection, including initial identification of unserved and underserved locations.

Publications, outreach, and communications support.

Technical assistance to potential subgrantees, including through workshops and events.

Surveys of unserved, underserved, and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption.

“These days, high-speed internet is not a luxury – it’s a necessity,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce. “Americans depend on internet access to do their jobs, run their small businesses, study for school, meet with their doctor for a telehealth visit, and connect with family and friends. The COVID-19 pandemic made it all too clear that we must do more to bridge the digital divide and ensure every household has access to the internet. That’s exactly why I fought to include the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program and the Digital Equity Program in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This first round of funding will help New Jersey make sure residents are included in our effort to deploy broadband access equitably. I’m looking forward to working with the National Telecommunications Information Administration so that every New Jerseyan has broadband access.”

The Digital Equity Act provides $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs to ensure that all people of all New Jersey communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy. The first part of NTIAs execution of the Digital Equity Act is to fund equity planning efforts.

New Jersey will receive $1,176,741 to fund various activities including:

Closing the digital equity gap and the development of a Statewide Digital Equity Plan.

Staff recruitment and development.

Community and stakeholder engagement.

*A quick extra note: the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Visit AffordableConnectivity.gov to learn more.

